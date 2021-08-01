Centre's obdurate refusal to discuss Pegasus disrupting Parliament: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday squarely blamed the BJP-led Narendra Modi government for the stalemate in Parliament claiming that its "obdurate refusal" to discuss Pegasus is "disrupting" the proceedings as it does not want to "tell the truth" on the snooping episode.

The party also said the Centre is passing important legislations through the din created by "government sponsored disruptions" and this "undermining of Parliament must stop".

Describing the Assam-Mizoram flare up as "unprecedented" and "total failure" of the Centre, it also asked what is the BJP doing as both the states are being ruled by the saffron party.

After a meeting of its Polit Bureau, the CPI(M) said that it reiterated its demand for an "immediate high-powered judicial enquiry monitored by the Supreme Court" to establish the truth and punish the guilty.

It said the "obdurate refusal of the Modi government to discuss the issue of Pegasus spyware surveillance is disrupting the Parliament"and "more importantly, it is clear that the government does not want to tell the truth and be accountable to the Parliament".

The party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is refusing to answer if the government or any of its agencies have engaged the Israeli NSO weapon grade Pegasus spyware to be used for spying on individuals ranging from political leaders, journalists, officers of the judiciary, former CBI chief and ex-Election Commissioner among others.

"This is ominous. The attack is not only the violation of the fundamental right to privacy but it is an attack on institutions that act as vital checks and balances in a democracy and discharge their constitutional duties. Use of this spyware is tantamount to destroying democracy and its institutions," it said.

Referring to the attempt to pass a Bill to replace an ordinance that bans strikes in defence production units, the CPI(M) said the Modi government has embarked on more attacks on the rights of the working people along with "large-scale loot" of national assets and they would oppose the legislation in Parliament.

It said the Centre was passing important legislations "through the din created by government sponsored disruptions" while demanding that no legislation should be passed without a proper structured discussion.

On the Assam-Mizoram conflict, the party said it was "unprecedented" that two neighbouring states were engaged in armed clashes and hostilities and it is a "total failure" of the Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Worse, such a situation developed soon after the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) had gone there and attended a meeting convened by him of all the North Eastern states and their officials. The Central government must ensure that these hostilities cease and peace is established. Both Assam and Mizoram have NDA governments. NDA is led by the BJP. What is the ruling party doing?" the CPI(M) asked in a statement.

The CPI(M) also demanded that the controversial farm laws should be repealed and urged the government to resume talks with farmers protesting at the Delhi border. "Obstinately the Modi government refuses to engage in any discussion with them. The Central government must resume talks with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha," it said.

It also demanded that all teachers, students and staff of educational institutions must be fully vaccinated on a priority basis, treating them as frontline workers to create conditions for the early reopening of educational institutions.