China, Turkey likely to skip G20 meeting in Srinagar

As China and Turkey are likely to skip the upcoming G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled from May 22-25 in Kashmir, a few other countries may have low-level participation in the event, sources told DH.

The UN’s special rapporteur on minority issues, Fernand de Varennes has already accused the powerful G20 countries of “unwittingly” supporting the “facade of normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir through their scheduled participation evoking a strong reaction from New Delhi.

China, which skipped a G20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh in March, and Turkey will not attend the meet in Srinagar, sources said and added some other countries, both G20 member states and guest countries are expected to have low-level participation at the meet in Srinagar.

“Saudi Arabia and Mexico are likely to be represented by diplomats from their embassies in New Delhi instead of officials from their respective capitals,” they said.

Kashmir is set to host a G20 meeting from May 22 to 25, its first major international event since August 2019 scrapping the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370. Most G20 countries have announced their participation despite opposition from Pakistan and China.

The G-20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. It was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for finance ministers and Central Bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.



The G20 comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States) and the European Union.

New Delhi’s decision to host a meeting of G20 countries in Srinagar has been slammed by Pakistan, which called it an “irresponsible move”. However, New Delhi while rejecting Pakistan’s assertions said Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and it is well within its rights to schedule an event in Srinagar.

The government of India wants to showcase its developmental work in the region, as well as the tourism potential of the Union Territory during the three-day mega event.

