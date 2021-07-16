Choksi back in Antigua after getting bail in Dominica, alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was granted bail after spending nearly two months in a Dominican jail, alleged a "kidnapping attempt" by Indian agencies and said he was willing to cooperate in the Rs 13,000 crore scam investigation.

I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology & physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn’t imagine after closing all my business&seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian Agencies:Mehul Choksi to ANI pic.twitter.com/sEtACfRCfQ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Choksi told news agency ANI that the two-month period in Dominica had left "permanent scars" on him psychologically and physically.

I've been considering returning to prove my innocence in India. My medical condition is bad&has worsened like anything from past 50 days of my kidnapping. I'm apprehensive about my safety in India. Don't know if I'll be back in normal physical or mental state: Mehul Choksi to ANI — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

He claimed that he was ready to cooperate with agencies and had requested them to interrogate him in Antigua. Choksi also said that he had changed his mind about returning to India to "prove my innocence" after his experience over the last two months.

Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying after fleeing India.

He was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry on May 24 after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

While seeking bail in Dominica, Choksi had attached his medical reports including CT scan reports which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant.

"The services are not currently available on the island. All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated," the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by Doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica had said.

Going by medical reports, the high court allowed Choksi to return to Antigua for his treatment.

(With PTI inputs)