Citizenship Act enters Uttar Pradesh varsity syllabus, Akhilesh says Yogi next in line

Inclusion of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the syllabus of a prominent Uttar Pradesh university triggered a controversy with the opposition parties slamming the BJP government over the same.

Criticising the decision, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that people should not be surprised if the biography of chief minister Yogi Adityanath made its way into the syllabus and the latter delivered religious sermons in the class rooms.

University of Lucknow has decided to include the CAA and abrogation of Art 370 in the syllabus of its political science program and directives have been issued to change the present syllabus.

''CAA and Art 370 (amended) have become law....the students need to be taught both as it will keep them update,'' said a senior varsity official here.

The official said that the proposal to include both CAA and the amended Art 370 in the syllabus would soon be sent to the executive council of the varsity for its approval.

Sources said that the inclusion of the CAA in particular was aimed at what the saffron party leaders said ''removing confusion'' over the same.

''Next in line is the biography of Mukhiyaji (Adityanath)....instead of lectures, there will be religious sermons in the class rooms,'' Akhilesh said in a tweet.

BSP supremo Mayawati too slammed the decision. ''It is improper and unjustified....they will be excluded from the syllabus if our party comes in power in the state,'' she said.