Arvind Kejriwal to visit protest site at Singhu border

CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit farmers' protest site at Singhu border

Other ministers of the Delhi cabinet will also accompany CM

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2020, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 09:07 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he would visit the Singhu border where the farmers have camped to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. 

Other ministers of the Delhi cabinet will also accompany Kejriwal to assess arrangements made by their government at the spot.

For latest updates on Farmers' protest, click here

Farmers' protest on Monday entered 12th day as multiple talks with Centre ended in a deadlock. The farmers have demanded the withdrawal of all the three new farm laws while the Modi government has only offered to make certain amendments. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi
farmers
Farm Bills
Protests

What's Brewing

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Jupiter, Saturn head for closest alignment in 800 years

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

Roald Dahl’s family apologizes for his anti-semitism

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

The Lead: Nagathihalli Chandrashekar on cinema

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

New Parliament building: Bunkers to hide from farmers?

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

All about colour coding of health insurance plans

 