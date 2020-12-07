CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit farmers' protest site at Singhu border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he would visit the Singhu border where the farmers have camped to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Other ministers of the Delhi cabinet will also accompany Kejriwal to assess arrangements made by their government at the spot.

Farmers' protest on Monday entered 12th day as multiple talks with Centre ended in a deadlock. The farmers have demanded the withdrawal of all the three new farm laws while the Modi government has only offered to make certain amendments.