CM M K Stalin introduces Bill seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday tabled a Bill to exempt students from Tamil Nadu from appearing before National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical and dental courses, four years after a similar Bill passed in the Assembly was rejected by the Union Government.

The Bill says admission to undergraduate medical courses will be held based on the marks scored by students in their plus-two exams as was the case before NEET came into existence in 2017.

Declaring that the DMK government’s “legal battle” against NEET has begun, Stalin tabled the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021 and appealed to all political parties to support the Bill.

As Stalin tabled the Bill, MLAs from principal Opposition party, AIADMK, staged a walkout led by their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami who accused the DMK of “failing students” by giving a “false promise” that NEET will be done away. However, Palaniswami said his party will support the Bill.

The Bill will now be sent to the Union Government for the assent of the President.

The Chief Minister said the Bill was tabled in the Assembly based on the inputs provided by Justice (retired) A K Rajan committee appointed by the government to study the impact of NEET on students from economically backward sections of the society.

“The notion that NEET will improve the standard of medical education is wrong. We cannot judge students based on competitive exams alone,” Stalin said, adding that NEET has shattered the hopes of students from Tamil Nadu, particularly those from socially and economically backward sections.

He added that the Justice Rajan committee concluded that NEET places students from economically weaker sections at a “disadvantageous position.” The Bill said admissions to medical courses based on plus-two marks will “ensure social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against.”

NEET has become a highly emotive issue in Tamil Nadu with 14 young students ending their lives either due to fear of appearing for the exam or due to not landing in a medical college despite scoring "high marks". The Bill was passed a day after a 19-year-old died by suicide hours before he was to attend the exam.

While the DMK blames the AIADMK for allowing the exam in Tamil Nadu, the tables have turned now. AIADMK, the principal Opposition party, pinned the blame for the 19-year-old’s death squarely on the ruling party, which promised to abolish NEET once it came to power.

Rejecting allegations by Palaniswami on NEET, Stalin told the Assembly that NEET was never held in Tamil Nadu as long as J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi were alive. “The first exam was held in 2017. The then AIADMK government never took any step to stop the conduct of the exam,” Stalin charged.

