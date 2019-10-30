Coastguard issues warning about impending cyclone

While the Cyclonic Storm Kyarr moves away from the Indian Coasts and continues to weaken, another well-marked low-pressure area has developed over Comorin and adjoining Indian Ocean area.

It lays cantered 200 km South-East of Minicoy (Lakshadweep Islands). It is very likely to move North Westwardly across Lakshadweep islands during the next 24 hours and then emerge into the east-central Arabian Sea.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. Wind speed of 40-50 km per hour with rough to very rough sea conditions will prevail at the central Arabian Sea between 31 Oct to 03 Nov 19.

Coast Guard Western Region has issued a weather advisory to the Coastal States of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra including Union Territories of Lakshadweep besides Fisheries Authorities and requested them to warn the fishing community and fishing boats at sea about developing weather conditions, safety precautions and venturing out to sea.

Coast Guard Ships and Aircraft have been directed to relay the weather warnings to fishermen onboard fishing boats at sea. Coast Guard Assets have been alerted and kept standby to respond to any developing situations at sea.