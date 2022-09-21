Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away, leaders mourn his demise

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a hotel here. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on the ventilator and never gained consciousness.

"I got a call from the family about half-an-hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava, remembering him as an adept performer who brightened lives with laughter and positivity.

The prime minister tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10:20 am, according to hospital sources.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered Srivastava as an adept performer who had a cheerful personality.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava...He was also very active in the field of social activities. I express my condolences to his bereaved family and his admirers," the minister said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Srivastava was an inspiration for many.

"His passing marks the end of the era of a genre of comedy, it is not possible to fill the void created by his death. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and their fans. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet," Thakur tweeted.

BJP president J P Nadda said Srivastava left an indelible mark on the world of comedy.

"I am speechless to hear the news of the demise of well known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava ji. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet," Nadda wrote.

Condoling his demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,"Very sad to hear the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Srivastava took the genre of comedy to new heights with his talent and hard work.

"The death of Shri Raju Shrivastava ji, who entertained everyone throughout his life with his innovative art skills, is extremely sad. Expressing my condolences to the bereaved family, I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul," he said in a tweet.

He made a commendable contribution for the uplift of the traditional art forms of the state through the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, Adityanath added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said Srivastava will always live in people's hearts.

Srivastava, who was the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Also an actor, his film credits include Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and Main Prem Ki Deewani.

