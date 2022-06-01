Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 135

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 135

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2022, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 08:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The prices of 190kg commercial LPG cylinders was cut by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday effective immediately. However, the prices of domestic gas remain unchanged.

A 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi. In Kolkata it will cost Rs 2,322, in Mumbai Rs 2,171.50, and in Chennai Rs 2,373.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

LPG
India News
Business News

What's Brewing

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

Doomscrolling: Tharoor tweets 'word of the era'

 