Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 135

The prices of 190kg commercial LPG cylinders was cut by Rs 135 per cylinder on Wednesday effective immediately. However, the prices of domestic gas remain unchanged.
A 19-kg cylinder will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi. In Kolkata it will cost Rs 2,322, in Mumbai Rs 2,171.50, and in Chennai Rs 2,373.
