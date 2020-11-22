Complaint against Twitter India MD for deleting account

Complaint against Twitter India MD for deleting account

  • Nov 22 2020, 22:27 ist
A person has approached Madhya Pradesh police seeing action against Twitter India MD for allegedly deleting his account on the microblogging site, an official said on Sunday.

In his complaint, the person also demanded that the Twitter account be restored, the official said.

The complainant, Shrikant Sharma, claimed that Twitter arbitrarily blocked the TrueIndology handle, which he said takes forward the Hindu culture. "This is an attack on freeedom of expression," he added.

"The Twitter handle was shut by Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari after the social media platform termed the Diwali-related content posted there as false," he said.

"The complaint seeks that the Twitter India MD be booked for allegedly deleting the account," said Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Jha. 

