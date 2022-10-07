Conflicts like Russia-Ukraine war must be resolved through dialogue: LS Speaker

Conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy for inclusive development of the world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.

“India has always supported a rules-based international order. It is in this spirit that India has called for supporting multilateralism for global peace and stability so that we can unite to address the challenges facing the world and find solutions in accordance with the aspirations of the people,” Birla said, addressing presiding officers of the G-20 parliaments during a conclave on the theme of “Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy”. The conclave was held during the 8th summit of Speakers of the G-20 Parliaments (P20) held in Jakarta. “As India is now going to chair the G-20, it reiterates her commitment to greater solidarity and cooperation among the G-20 countries.”

Earlier, intervening in the debate on the theme "Emerging Issues – Food and Energy Security, and Economic Challenges", the LS Speaker said that global instability caused by Covid-19 had created a food and energy security crisis across the world. This has significantly increased concerns regarding food and energy security for developing countries and weaker sections of society. Global problems should be suitably addressed through collective efforts at the global level and our commitment should be to ensure availability of food and energy resources sustainably at reasonable rates, he said.

Birla further said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis had also adversely affected food and energy security in the world. He reiterated that India firmly believed that for inclusive development of the world, such conflicts should be resolved through mutual dialogue and diplomacy.

He said that in the changing context, the engagement of the people with democratic institutions had enhanced further through technology. “India’s goal is to connect the youth with Parliament and accordingly various programmes are being organized by the Parliament of India for their active participation,” he said, stressing that during the glorious journey of 75 years of democracy, India’s democracy has become more empowered and vibrant and our Parliament is making continuous and consistent efforts to pave the way for the inclusive social and economic development of the people.

Birla held bilateral meetings with Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia, and Milton Dick, Speaker, the House of Representatives, Australia and discussed issues of mutual interest.