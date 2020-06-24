Congress fields Tariq Anwar for Bihar MLC polls

Congress fields Tariq Anwar for Bihar MLC polls

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 22:02 ist
Rahul Gandhi (right) and Tariq Anwar (left) (PTI Photo)

Congress on Wednesday fielded former Union Minister Tariq Anwar as its candidate for the legislative council elections in Bihar.

Anwar, a close confidant of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, had quit the Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party with Sharad Pawar in 1999.

Anwar returned to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year. He contested the Katihar Lok Sabha seat unsuccessfully.

Elections for the nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6.

The last date for filing nominations is on Thursday, June 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Bihar
Elections
Tariq Anwar

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

 