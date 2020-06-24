Congress fields Tariq Anwar for Bihar MLC polls

Congress on Wednesday fielded former Union Minister Tariq Anwar as its candidate for the legislative council elections in Bihar.

Anwar, a close confidant of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, had quit the Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party with Sharad Pawar in 1999.

Anwar returned to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year. He contested the Katihar Lok Sabha seat unsuccessfully.

Elections for the nine vacant MLC seats in Bihar will be held on July 6.

The last date for filing nominations is on Thursday, June 25.