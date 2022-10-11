Congress has come to power in Rajasthan because of strength of party workers: Sachin Pilot

The Congress came to power in Rajasthan in 2018 because of the strength of its workers who had struggled for five years, senior party leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday.

He said Congress workers and leaders are working collectively to ensure the party's victory in the 2023 assembly polls.

Pilot's remarks came amid a turf war in the Congress state unit.

Pilot reached Kota by train on Monday noon and headed to Jhalawar, where he participated in a felicitation programme of meritorious students and outstanding workers of the Aheer Yadav community.

Responding to journalists' questions here, he said the Congress came to power in Rajasthan because of the strength of party workers and when he was the state unit president. He added that they had struggled for five years to ensure the party's victory in 2018.

Now, it is the responsibility of all of them to meet the expectations of the public, youths, farmers and party workers, Pilot said.

Pilot expressed grief at the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In Kota, hundreds of Congress workers greeted him on different locations.

However, followers of state minister and Kota (North) MLA Shanti Dhariwal maintained a distance from such events.