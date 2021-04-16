Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Cong leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 16 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 10:29 ist
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Credit: PTI file photo.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is in quarantine at his residence.

"My Covid-19 test report has come up positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence. During this time, all the people who come in contact with me keep themselves in isolation and take all precautions related to their health," he tweeted. 

More to follow...

