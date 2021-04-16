Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is in quarantine at his residence.
"My Covid-19 test report has come up positive. I am currently in quarantine at my Delhi residence. During this time, all the people who come in contact with me keep themselves in isolation and take all precautions related to their health," he tweeted.
मेरी कोविड जाँच रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है। फ़िलहाल अपने दिल्ली निवास पर क्वारंटीन में हूँ। कृपया इस दौरान मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोग खुद को आइसोलेशन में रखकर अपनी सेहत से संबंधित सभी सतर्कता बरतें।
— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 16, 2021
More to follow...