Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away on Monday, a day after he had turned 93.

Vora, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, was the AICC Treasurer from 2000 till 2018.

Vora was admitted to a private hospital last week following age-related illness.

The nonagenarian leader was known to spend a few hours daily at the AICC and was fondly described as the “the most youthful person” in the Congress by a cross-section of leaders.

He was appointed AICC General Secretary in-charge of administration in 2018 before the recent reshuffle of the office bearers by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in September.

“Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Vora as “evergreen and ever-active” and one of the most decent men who left his mark in public life in MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and in the Parliament.

“He was very amused when I once told him that the seat he occupied in Rajya Sabha had once been occupied by C N Annadurai and J Jayalalitha. Even in his late 80s and early 90s, he was a fully involved MP and a role model,” Ramesh said.