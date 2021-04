Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. "Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions," the leader tweeted.

I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 16, 2021

More to follow...