Congress MP Manish Tewari tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 16 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 19:07 ist
Manish Tewari. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tewari got himself tested after running a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today afternoon. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. Got myself tested first thing in the morning. Two parallel Tests. No other symptoms so far," the MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib said in a tweet.

The former Union minister for Information and Broadcasting said "all those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised caution."

