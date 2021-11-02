Congress upbeat about bypoll results, says it still has in it to take on BJP

Congress on Tuesday was upbeat about its performance in the bypoll results in 13 states wresting seats, including a Lok Sabha constituency, from the BJP in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan and sent a subtle message to allies like Trinamool Congress that it still has in it to take on the saffron party.

The loss of two each sitting seats in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya did not hamper the mood in the party, as it also managed to wrest seats from the BJP to limit its losses. It won eight seats this time compared to the ten sitting seats it was holding.

Congress did not hide its happiness over the result, as leaders referred to the "setback" and "overall bad day" for the BJP, which lost a sitting Lok Sabha seat and washout in Himachal Pradesh as well as defeats in sitting seats in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In what is seen as a message to Trinamool, which has been attacking the Congress over its strike rate against the BJP, and other doubting allies, the Sonia Gandhi-led party showcased its victory in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Karnataka against the BJP in "direct contests".

Also read: Bypoll scores tied, but setback for CM Bommai with Hangal defeat

"BJP has lost two out of three Lok Sabha seats. In Assemblies, BJP has lost at most places in direct contests with Congress. Himachal, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra are proof of this. Modi ji, shed arrogance. Repeal three black (farm) laws. Stop Petrol-Diesel-Gas Loot! Disdain for people’s pain is harmful," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Rajiv Shukla, party in-charge in Himachal, said the results are significant for the party. "Usually the ruling parties have an advantage in bypolls. Despite being in power, the BJP has lost to Congress in Himachal, Karnataka and Rajasthan and it shows the growing anger against the BJP. In Bengal also, the BJP lost," he told a press conference.

The icing on the cake for the Congress came from the victory in Lok Sabha bypoll in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh's Mandi where late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha wrested the seat from the BJP in a close contest.

It also won all the three Assembly seats in Himachal, which included a sitting BJP seat. For the BJP, the defeat in sitting Jubbal-Kotkhai was a shock as it was relegated to the third position and lost deposit after a party rebel emerged second.

"The people of 'Devbhoomi' (holy land) Himachal have created a glorious history by expressing strong faith in the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly seats. The farewell of BJP and the creation of 'New Himachal' under the leadership of Congress is certain," Surjewala said.

Congress tweeted that these victories are a "sign of BJP's departure" from Himachal in the next Assembly polls.

LIVE: Special Congress Party Media Byte by Shri @ShuklaRajiv at the AICC HQ.

https://t.co/bwKJwbimG9 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 2, 2021

Karnataka also brought cheers for the Congress as its candidate Srinivas Mane won Hangal, a BJP sitting seat. The victory in the BJP stronghold, which is a constituency adjacent to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's seat, boosts the morale of the party that has lost power in the state after the BJP managed to wean away its MLAs.

"Congratulations to the wise electorate of Hangal assembly seat for the stupendous victory of Congress. The constant service of people by Srinivas Mane and immeasurable hard work of Congress workers and leaders has proved that Karnataka yearns for 'change'. BJP’s exit is written on the wall," Surjewala, who is also in-charge of Karnataka, said.

Rajasthan, where the Congress unit is divided over the camps led by Chief Minister Ashiok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, was also a happy story for the party as it won both the seats that went to bypolls. It wrested the Dhariawad seat from the BJP while retaining Vallabhnagar. For the BJP, it had disastrous results as it was pushed to third in Dhariawad and fourth in Vallabhnagar.

In Maharashtra, the Congress retained Deglur, which was a sitting seat.

However, in Madhya Pradesh, Congress could win only one of the three seats that went to bypolls. It wrested Raigon from the BJP but lost in two of its sitting seats Jobat and Prithvipur. In Meghalaya, Congress could not win a single seat though it had two sitting seats.

Congress lost all the five seats contested in Assam, including Mariani and Thorwa, which it had won in the previous polls. The MLAs had crossed over to the BJP, which won three seats and its ally UPPL two.

Check out latest videos from DH: