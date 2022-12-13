Conman Sukesh impersonated SC judge, routinely bribed jail officials: Report

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly impersonated a Supreme Court judge and the Union home and law secretaries, the Delhi Police have reportedly informed the apex court, in addition to a litany of other alleged offences.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Delhi Police have submitted an affidavit to the apex court, alleging that Sukesh impersonated then Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph in a bid to influence special judge Poonam Chaudhary, who was hearing his bail plea.

As per the affidavit, a day before the hearing, "a call was made on the landline phone of the special judge on April 28, 2017, wherein a person posing as Justice Kurian Joseph of the SC told the special judge to grant bail to the accused."

In addition, the police alleged that Sukesh had also impersonated the Union home and law secretaries at the time to extort Rs 214 crore from the wife of jailed tycoon Shivinder Singh, on the promise that he would help secure his release.

The TOI report went on to outline how Sukesh had paid monthly bribes to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore to officials of the Rohini jail, where he had been lodged as an undertrial.

Of that amount, Sukesh had allegedly paid Rs 66 lakh to the jail superintendent, Rs 5 lakh each to two of the three deputy superintendents, and Rs 6 lakh to the third. The conman also made graded payoffs that included Rs 2 lakh to each of the five assistant superintendents in the Rohini jail, while another (now jailed) assistant superintendent, Dharam Singh Meena, was paid Rs 5-10 lakh. The 35 head warders and 60 warders of the prison also received monthly bribes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 each, respectively.