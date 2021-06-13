Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 13

India on Saturday recorded 84,332 new Covid-19 infections, while the daily death toll remained high, with 4,002 new victims.

The country, while seeing a decline in cases, has seen a rise in fatalities due to a series of revisions from different states of the death toll.

The Union government on Saturday rubbished a foreign report suggesting that the Covid-19 death toll was five to seven times higher than actually reported.

Meanwhile, active cases have dropped further below to 10 lakh, while the recovery rate has climbed up to 95.01 per cent.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,93,59,155 as of June 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,67,081 as of June 12, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,233 125 Andhra Pradesh 1,796,122 11,824 Arunachal Pradesh 30,850 138 Assam 453,867 3,873 Bihar 716,296 9,466 Chandigarh 60,998 786 Chhattisgarh 985,691 13,300 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,456 4 Delhi 1,430,671 24,772 Goa 161,576 2,899 Gujarat 819,376 9,985 Haryana 765,096 8,904 Himachal Pradesh 197,943 3,367 Jammu and Kashmir 305,772 4,160 Jharkhand 343,065 5,082 Karnataka 2,747,539 32,644 Kerala 2,702,823 10,804 Ladakh 19,506 197 Lakshadweep 9,122 43 Madhya Pradesh 787,572 8,510 Maharashtra 5,887,853 106,367 Manipur 58,768 944 Meghalaya 41,100 714 Mizoram 14,921 62 Nagaland 23,466 445 Odisha 842,461 3,210 Puducherry 111,684 1,668 Punjab 585,986 15,435 Rajasthan 949,008 8,799 Sikkim 18,090 281 Tamil Nadu 2,324,597 28,906 Telangana 600,318 3,456 Tripura 58,521 604 Uttarakhand 336,153 6,909 Uttar Pradesh 1,701,668 21,667 West Bengal 1,452,987 16,731

Total Vaccination: 24,96,00,304

No. of people discharged: 2,79,11,384

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19