Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 13

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2021, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 07:25 ist
India on Saturday recorded 84,332 new Covid-19 infections, while the daily death toll remained high, with 4,002 new victims. 

The country, while seeing a decline in cases, has seen a rise in fatalities due to a series of revisions from different states of the death toll.

The Union government on Saturday rubbished a foreign report suggesting that the Covid-19 death toll was five to seven times higher than actually reported.

Meanwhile, active cases have dropped further below to 10 lakh, while the recovery rate has climbed up to 95.01 per cent.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):  2,93,59,155 as of June 12, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):  3,67,081 as of June 12, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,233125
Andhra Pradesh1,796,12211,824
Arunachal Pradesh30,850138
Assam453,8673,873
Bihar716,2969,466
Chandigarh60,998786
Chhattisgarh985,69113,300
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,4564
Delhi1,430,67124,772
Goa161,5762,899
Gujarat819,3769,985
Haryana765,0968,904
Himachal Pradesh197,9433,367
Jammu and Kashmir305,7724,160
Jharkhand343,0655,082
Karnataka2,747,53932,644
Kerala2,702,82310,804
Ladakh19,506197
Lakshadweep9,12243
Madhya Pradesh787,5728,510
Maharashtra5,887,853106,367
Manipur58,768944
Meghalaya41,100714
Mizoram14,92162
Nagaland23,466445
Odisha842,4613,210
Puducherry111,6841,668
Punjab585,98615,435
Rajasthan949,0088,799
Sikkim18,090281
Tamil Nadu2,324,59728,906
Telangana600,3183,456
Tripura58,521604
Uttarakhand336,1536,909
Uttar Pradesh1,701,66821,667
West Bengal1,452,98716,731

 

Total Vaccination: 24,96,00,304

No. of people discharged: 2,79,11,384

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19

