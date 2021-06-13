Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 13

India on Saturday recorded 84,332 new Covid-19 infections, while the daily death toll remained high, with 4,002 new victims.
The country, while seeing a decline in cases, has seen a rise in fatalities due to a series of revisions from different states of the death toll.
The Union government on Saturday rubbished a foreign report suggesting that the Covid-19 death toll was five to seven times higher than actually reported.
Meanwhile, active cases have dropped further below to 10 lakh, while the recovery rate has climbed up to 95.01 per cent.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,93,59,155 as of June 12, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,67,081 as of June 12, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,233
|125
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,796,122
|11,824
|Arunachal Pradesh
|30,850
|138
|Assam
|453,867
|3,873
|Bihar
|716,296
|9,466
|Chandigarh
|60,998
|786
|Chhattisgarh
|985,691
|13,300
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,456
|4
|Delhi
|1,430,671
|24,772
|Goa
|161,576
|2,899
|Gujarat
|819,376
|9,985
|Haryana
|765,096
|8,904
|Himachal Pradesh
|197,943
|3,367
|Jammu and Kashmir
|305,772
|4,160
|Jharkhand
|343,065
|5,082
|Karnataka
|2,747,539
|32,644
|Kerala
|2,702,823
|10,804
|Ladakh
|19,506
|197
|Lakshadweep
|9,122
|43
|Madhya Pradesh
|787,572
|8,510
|Maharashtra
|5,887,853
|106,367
|Manipur
|58,768
|944
|Meghalaya
|41,100
|714
|Mizoram
|14,921
|62
|Nagaland
|23,466
|445
|Odisha
|842,461
|3,210
|Puducherry
|111,684
|1,668
|Punjab
|585,986
|15,435
|Rajasthan
|949,008
|8,799
|Sikkim
|18,090
|281
|Tamil Nadu
|2,324,597
|28,906
|Telangana
|600,318
|3,456
|Tripura
|58,521
|604
|Uttarakhand
|336,153
|6,909
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,701,668
|21,667
|West Bengal
|1,452,987
|16,731
Total Vaccination: 24,96,00,304
No. of people discharged: 2,79,11,384
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
