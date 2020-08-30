Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 30

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 35 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,535,361 as of August 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

63,583

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,050 42 Arunachal Pradesh 3,745 5 Assam 1,01,367 286 Bihar 1,31,057 674 Chandigarh 3,985 45 Chhattisgarh 27,233 251 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,290 2 Goa 16,006 175 Gujarat 92,601 2,978 Haryana 60,596 661 Himachal Pradesh 5,7370 32 Jharkhand 35,321 381 Karnataka 3,27,076 5,483 Kerala 71.701 280 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 60875 1,345 Maharashtra 7,64,281 24103 Manipur 5,960 28 Meghalaya 2,240 10 Mizoram 1,003 0 Nagaland 3,805 9 Delhi 1,71,366 4,404 Puducherry 13,024 199 Punjab 50,848 1,348 Rajasthan 78,777 1,030 Sikkim 1,606 3 Tamil Nadu 4,15,590 7,137 Telangana 1,20,166 808 Tripura 10,879 94 Uttar Pradesh 219457 3356 Uttarakhand 18571 250 West Bengal 1,56,766 3,126 Odisha 94,668 456 Andhra Pradesh 4,14,164 3,796 Jammu and Kashmir 36,377 685 Ladakh 2,540 28

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 26,48,998

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.