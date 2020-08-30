Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,535,361; death toll stands at 63,583 as of August 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 07:07 ist
Members of the transgender community perform a peacock dance during an awareness raising campaign against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Chennai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 35 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

3,535,361 as of August 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

63,583

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,05042
Arunachal Pradesh3,7455
Assam1,01,367286
Bihar1,31,057674
Chandigarh3,98545
Chhattisgarh27,233251
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,2902
Goa16,006175
Gujarat92,6012,978
Haryana60,596661
Himachal Pradesh5,737032
Jharkhand35,321381
Karnataka3,27,0765,483
Kerala71.701280
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh608751,345
Maharashtra7,64,28124103
Manipur5,96028
Meghalaya2,24010
Mizoram1,0030
Nagaland3,8059
Delhi1,71,3664,404
Puducherry13,024199
Punjab50,8481,348
Rajasthan78,7771,030
Sikkim1,6063
Tamil Nadu4,15,5907,137
Telangana1,20,166808
Tripura10,87994
Uttar Pradesh2194573356
Uttarakhand18571250
West Bengal1,56,7663,126
Odisha94,668456
Andhra Pradesh4,14,1643,796
Jammu and Kashmir36,377685
Ladakh2,54028

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 26,48,998

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

