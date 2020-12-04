Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 95,69,357; death toll stands at 139,136 as of December 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2020, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 08:05 ist
Police inspector Rajesh Babu (C) wearing coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on March 28, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 95 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Made with Flourish

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

95,69,357 as of December 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

139,136




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands

4,723

61
Arunachal Pradesh

16,320

54
Assam213336985
Bihar2373491,281
Chandigarh17717284
Chhattisgarh2408632,919
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3342
Goa48365696
Gujarat2143094,031
Haryana2392392,520
Himachal Pradesh42161676
Jharkhand

109538

971
Karnataka88911311,821
Kerala6200492,329
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2103743,300
Maharashtra183735847472
Manipur25536294
Meghalaya12005116
Mizoram38816
Nagaland1128364
Delhi5820589,424
Puducherry37119613
Punjab1540644,862
Rajasthan2744862,370
Sikkim5072111
Tamil Nadu78616311,747
Telangana2714921465
Tripura32803369
Uttar Pradesh5492287848
Uttarakhand762751263
West Bengal493316  8576
Odisha

320017

1,755
Andhra Pradesh8700767014
Jammu and Kashmir1117121,718
Ladakh8623119

 

No. of people discharged: 89,73,373     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

