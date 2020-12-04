Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 95 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

95,69,357 as of December 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

139,136







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,723 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,320 54 Assam 213336 985 Bihar 237349 1,281 Chandigarh 17717 284 Chhattisgarh 240863 2,919 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,334 2 Goa 48365 696 Gujarat 214309 4,031 Haryana 239239 2,520 Himachal Pradesh 42161 676 Jharkhand 109538 971 Karnataka 889113 11,821 Kerala 620049 2,329 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 210374 3,300 Maharashtra 1837358 47472 Manipur 25536 294 Meghalaya 12005 116 Mizoram 3881 6 Nagaland 11283 64 Delhi 582058 9,424 Puducherry 37119 613 Punjab 154064 4,862 Rajasthan 274486 2,370 Sikkim 5072 111 Tamil Nadu 786163 11,747 Telangana 271492 1465 Tripura 32803 369 Uttar Pradesh 549228 7848 Uttarakhand 76275 1263 West Bengal 493316 8576 Odisha 320017 1,755 Andhra Pradesh 870076 7014 Jammu and Kashmir 111712 1,718 Ladakh 8623 119

No. of people discharged: 89,73,373

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

