Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.
Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
96,02,093 as of December 5
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
139,250
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4723
|61
|Arunachal Pradesh
|16320
|54
|Assam
|213336
|985
|Bihar
|237349
|1281
|Chandigarh
|17828
|287
|Chhattisgarh
|240863
|2919
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|3334
|2
|Goa
|48365
|696
|Gujarat
|215819
|4049
|Haryana
|240841
|2539
|Himachal Pradesh
|43456
|698
|Jharkhand
|109538
|971
|Karnataka
|890360
|11834
|Kerala
|625767
|2358
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|211698
|3314
|Maharashtra
|1842587
|47599
|Manipur
|25691
|295
|Meghalaya
|12005
|116
|Mizoram
|3881
|6
|Nagaland
|11305
|68
|Delhi
|586125
|9497
|Puducherry
|37119
|613
|Punjab
|154788
|4882
|Rajasthan
|276420
|2389
|Sikkim
|5072
|111
|Tamil Nadu
|787554
|11762
|Telangana
|271492
|1465
|Tripura
|32836
|369
|Uttar Pradesh
|551179
|7877
|Uttarakhand
|76893
|1273
|West Bengal
|496522
|8268
|Odisha
|320017
|1755
|Andhra Pradesh
|870675
|7020
|Jammu and Kashmir
|111712
|1718
|Ladakh
|8623
|119
No. of people discharged: 89,73,373
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.