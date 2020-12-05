Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 5

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

96,02,093 as of December 5

139,250







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4723 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16320 54 Assam 213336 985 Bihar 237349 1281 Chandigarh 17828 287 Chhattisgarh 240863 2919 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3334 2 Goa 48365 696 Gujarat 215819 4049 Haryana 240841 2539 Himachal Pradesh 43456 698 Jharkhand 109538 971 Karnataka 890360 11834 Kerala 625767 2358 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 211698 3314 Maharashtra 1842587 47599 Manipur 25691 295 Meghalaya 12005 116 Mizoram 3881 6 Nagaland 11305 68 Delhi 586125 9497 Puducherry 37119 613 Punjab 154788 4882 Rajasthan 276420 2389 Sikkim 5072 111 Tamil Nadu 787554 11762 Telangana 271492 1465 Tripura 32836 369 Uttar Pradesh 551179 7877 Uttarakhand 76893 1273 West Bengal 496522 8268 Odisha 320017 1755 Andhra Pradesh 870675 7020 Jammu and Kashmir 111712 1718 Ladakh 8623 119

No. of people discharged: 89,73,373

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.