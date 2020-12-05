Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 5

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 5

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 96,02,093; death toll stands at 139,250 as of December 5

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 05 2020, 07:43 ist
  updated: Dec 05 2020, 07:44 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 14 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

96,02,093 as of December 5

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

139,250




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands472361
Arunachal Pradesh1632054
Assam213336985
Bihar2373491281
Chandigarh17828287
Chhattisgarh2408632919
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33342
Goa48365696
Gujarat2158194049
Haryana2408412539
Himachal Pradesh43456698
Jharkhand109538971
Karnataka89036011834
Kerala6257672358
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2116983314
Maharashtra184258747599
Manipur25691295
Meghalaya12005116
Mizoram38816
Nagaland1130568
Delhi5861259497
Puducherry37119613
Punjab1547884882
Rajasthan2764202389
Sikkim5072111
Tamil Nadu78755411762
Telangana2714921465
Tripura32836369
Uttar Pradesh5511797877
Uttarakhand768931273
West Bengal4965228268
Odisha3200171755
Andhra Pradesh8706757020
Jammu and Kashmir1117121718
Ladakh8623119

 

No. of people discharged: 89,73,373     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

