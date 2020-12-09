Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 9

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,24,824 as of December 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,41,263







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4773 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16415 55 Assam 214019 997 Bihar 239565 1297 Chandigarh 18239 296 Chhattisgarh 248232 3,010 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3346 2 Goa 48776 701 Gujarat 221493 4,110 Haryana 246679 2,624 Himachal Pradesh 45697 739 Jharkhand 110457 988 Karnataka 895284 11880 Kerala 639664 2441 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 215957 3347 Maharashtra 1859367 47827 Manipur 26396 311 Meghalaya 12314 120 Mizoram 3968 6 Nagaland 11497 68 Delhi 597112 9763 Puducherry 37270 615 Punjab 157331 4964 Rajasthan 284116 2468 Sikkim 5194 115 Tamil Nadu 792788 11822 Telangana 273858 1474 Tripura 32897 373 Uttar Pradesh 558173 7967 Uttarakhand 79141 1307 West Bengal 507995 8820 Odisha 321564 1778 Andhra Pradesh 872839 7042 Jammu and Kashmir 113568 1755 Ladakh 8840 120

No. of people discharged:

91,78,946

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.