Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 97,24,824; death toll stands at 1,41,263 as of December 9

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 07:32 ist
Crowd of people at a market amid coronavirus pandemic, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Made with Flourish

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

97,24,824 as of December 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,41,263




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands477361
Arunachal Pradesh1641555
Assam214019997
Bihar2395651297
Chandigarh18239296
Chhattisgarh2482323,010
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33462
Goa48776701
Gujarat2214934,110
Haryana2466792,624
Himachal Pradesh45697739
Jharkhand110457988
Karnataka89528411880
Kerala6396642441
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2159573347
Maharashtra185936747827
Manipur26396311
Meghalaya12314120
Mizoram39686
Nagaland1149768
Delhi5971129763
Puducherry37270615
Punjab1573314964
Rajasthan2841162468
Sikkim5194115
Tamil Nadu79278811822
Telangana2738581474
Tripura32897373
Uttar Pradesh5581737967
Uttarakhand791411307
West Bengal5079958820
Odisha3215641778
Andhra Pradesh8728397042
Jammu and Kashmir1135681755
Ladakh8840120

 

No. of people discharged:

91,78,946

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Tripura
Nagaland
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Arctic endured one of its hottest years in 2020: Study

Arctic endured one of its hottest years in 2020: Study

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

Sitharaman in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women

 