Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 18

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

88,75,346 as of November 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,30,523







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,557 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,868 48 Assam 210,454 964 Bihar 227,433 1,189 Chandigarh 15,886 250 Chhattisgarh 211,644 2,604 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,294 2 Goa 46,028 663 Gujarat 189,236 3,808 Haryana 202,027 2,038 Himachal Pradesh 30,156 450 Jharkhand 106,230 928 Karnataka 862,804 11,541 Kerala 527,708 1,888 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 184,524 3,092 Maharashtra 1,749,777 46,034 Manipur 22,049 224 Meghalaya 10,706 101 Mizoram 3,444 5 Nagaland 10,025 57 Delhi 489,202 7,713 Puducherry 36,377 608 Punjab 142,082 4,480 Rajasthan 227,986 2,078 Sikkim 4,521 91 Tamil Nadu 759,916 11,495 Telangana 258,828 1,410 Tripura 32,039 364 Uttar Pradesh 512,850 7,393 Uttarakhand 68,458 1,116 West Bengal 434,563 7,714 Odisha 309,408 1,543 Andhra Pradesh 854,764 6,881 Jammu and Kashmir 103,009 1,597 Ladakh 7,493 93

No. of people discharged: 82,90,370

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.