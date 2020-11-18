Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 88,75,346; death toll stands at 1,30,523 as of November 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 18 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 07:25 ist
Health workers prepare to take swab sample from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus outside Vastrapur Lake in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

88,75,346 as of November 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,30,523




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,55761
Arunachal Pradesh15,86848
Assam210,454964
Bihar227,4331,189
Chandigarh15,886250
Chhattisgarh211,6442,604
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2942
Goa46,028663
Gujarat189,2363,808
Haryana202,0272,038
Himachal Pradesh30,156450
Jharkhand106,230928
Karnataka862,80411,541
Kerala527,7081,888
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh184,5243,092
Maharashtra1,749,77746,034
Manipur22,049224
Meghalaya10,706101
Mizoram3,4445
Nagaland10,02557
Delhi489,2027,713
Puducherry36,377608
Punjab142,0824,480
Rajasthan227,9862,078
Sikkim4,52191
Tamil Nadu759,91611,495
Telangana258,8281,410
Tripura32,039364
Uttar Pradesh512,8507,393
Uttarakhand68,4581,116
West Bengal434,5637,714
Odisha309,4081,543
Andhra Pradesh854,7646,881
Jammu and Kashmir103,0091,597
Ladakh7,49393

 

No. of people discharged: 82,90,370     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

