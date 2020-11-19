Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 19

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 89 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

89,54,241 as of November 19

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,574 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,904 48 Assam 210,865 969 Bihar 228,680 1,201 Chandigarh 16,167 253 Chhattisgarh 213,365 2,623 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,297 2 Goa 46,344 670 Gujarat 191,642 3,823 Haryana 207,039 2,093 Himachal Pradesh 30,740 465 Jharkhand 106,491 931 Karnataka 865,931 11,578 Kerala 539,919 1,943 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 186,655 3,115 Maharashtra 1,757,520 46,202 Manipur 22,318 231 Meghalaya 10,870 103 Mizoram 3,481 5 Nagaland 10,366 58 Delhi 503,084 7,943 Puducherry 36,465 608 Punjab 142,597 4,541 Rajasthan 232,358 2,101 Sikkim 4,548 92 Tamil Nadu 763,282 11,531 Telangana 259,776 1,415 Tripura 32,113 364 Uttar Pradesh 516,616 7,441 Uttarakhand 69,307 1,128 West Bengal 441,885 7,820 Odisha 310,929 1,575 Andhra Pradesh 85,7395 6,899 Jammu and Kashmir 104,155 1,613 Ladakh 7,563 94

No. of people discharged: 83,35,109

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.