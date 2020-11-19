Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 89,54,241; death toll stands at 1,31,539 as of November 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 19 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 07:59 ist
A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 89 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

89,54,241 as of November 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

1,31,539




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,57461
Arunachal Pradesh15,90448
Assam210,865969
Bihar228,6801,201
Chandigarh16,167253
Chhattisgarh213,3652,623
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2972
Goa46,344670
Gujarat191,6423,823
Haryana207,0392,093
Himachal Pradesh30,740465
Jharkhand106,491931
Karnataka865,93111,578
Kerala539,9191,943
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh186,6553,115
Maharashtra1,757,52046,202
Manipur22,318231
Meghalaya10,870103
Mizoram3,4815
Nagaland10,36658
Delhi503,0847,943
Puducherry36,465608
Punjab142,5974,541
Rajasthan232,3582,101
Sikkim4,54892
Tamil Nadu763,28211,531
Telangana259,7761,415
Tripura32,113364
Uttar Pradesh516,6167,441
Uttarakhand69,3071,128
West Bengal441,8857,820
Odisha310,9291,575
Andhra Pradesh85,73956,899
Jammu and Kashmir104,1551,613
Ladakh7,56394

No. of people discharged: 83,35,109     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

