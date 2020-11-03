Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 3

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 82 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 82,64,137 as of November 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,024







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,340 60 Arunachal Pradesh 14,881 37 Assam 2,06,517 931 Bihar 2,18,118 1,101 Chandigarh 14,528 227 Chhattisgarh 1,88,813 2,150 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,255 2 Goa 43,954 616 Gujarat 1,74,676 3,728 Haryana 1,70,446 1,810 Himachal Pradesh 22,598 330 Jharkhand 1,02,087 885 Karnataka 8,29,640 11,221 Kerala 4,44,268 1,533 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,72,717 2,965 Maharashtra 16,87,784 44,128 Manipur 19,091 180 Meghalaya 9,678 90 Mizoram 2,757 1 Nagaland 9,096 41 Delhi 3,96,371 6,604 Puducherry 35,178 595 Punjab 134,371 4,227 Rajasthan 2,00,495 1,926 Sikkim 3,958 74 Tamil Nadu 7,29,507 11,183 Telangana 2,40,970 1,348 Tripura 30,852 345 Uttar Pradesh 4,85,609 7,076 Uttarakhand 62,881 1,029 West Bengal 3,81,608 6,957 Odisha 2,93,214 1,340 Andhra Pradesh 8,27,882 6,719 Jammu and Kashmir 95,710 1,490 Ladakh 6,287 75

No. of people discharged: 75,44,798

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.