Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 82,64,137; death toll stands at 1,23,024 as of November 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 07:31 ist
People, flouting social distancing norms, visit a crowded Sadar Bazar market during the festive season, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 82 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 82,64,137 as of November 3

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,024




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,34060
Arunachal Pradesh14,88137
Assam2,06,517931
Bihar2,18,1181,101
Chandigarh14,528227
Chhattisgarh1,88,8132,150
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2552
Goa43,954616
Gujarat1,74,6763,728
Haryana1,70,4461,810
Himachal Pradesh22,598330
Jharkhand1,02,087885
Karnataka8,29,64011,221
Kerala4,44,2681,533
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,72,7172,965
Maharashtra16,87,78444,128
Manipur19,091180
Meghalaya9,67890
Mizoram2,7571
Nagaland9,09641
Delhi3,96,3716,604
Puducherry35,178595
Punjab134,3714,227
Rajasthan2,00,4951,926
Sikkim3,95874
Tamil Nadu7,29,50711,183
Telangana2,40,9701,348
Tripura30,852345
Uttar Pradesh4,85,6097,076
Uttarakhand62,8811,029
West Bengal3,81,6086,957
Odisha2,93,2141,340
Andhra Pradesh8,27,8826,719
Jammu and Kashmir95,7101,490
Ladakh6,28775

No. of people discharged: 75,44,798     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Mahrashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Ksshmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Agartala
Sikkim
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Mount Everest empties as Covid-19 strikes Nepal tourism

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Eat ‘no’ for breakfast: Kamala Harris's advice to women

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

In last 45 years, monsoon withdrew late 28 times: IMD

 