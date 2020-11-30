Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 93,93,901; death toll stands at 1,36,696 as of November 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 30 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 07:48 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a man during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, November 27, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Made with Flourish

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

93,93,901 as of November 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,36,696




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,69861
Arunachal Pradesh16,26251
Assam2,12,483980
Bihar2,34,5531,253
Chandigarh17,246274
Chhattisgarh2,34,7252,830
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3302
Goa47,689686
Gujarat2,06,7143,953
Haryana2,30,7132,375
Himachal Pradesh38,977623
Jharkhand1,08,786963
Karnataka8,82,60811,750
Kerala5,93,9582,196
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,03,2313,237
Maharashtra18,14,51546,986
Manipur24,749263
Meghalaya11,704111
Mizoram3,8225
Nagaland11,11564
Delhi5,61,7428,998
Puducherry36,902609
Punjab1,50,8054,765
Rajasthan2,62,8052,274
Sikkim4,967107
Tamil Nadu7,79,04611,694
Telangana2,69,2231,455
Tripura32,674370
Uttar Pradesh5,39,8997,718
Uttarakhand73,9511,214
West Bengal4,77,4468,322
Odisha317,7891,730
Andhra Pradesh8,67,0636,981
Jammu and Kashmir1,09,3831,680
Ladakh8,328116

 

No. of people discharged: 88,02,267

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

All about faceless assessments under Income Tax Act

All about faceless assessments under Income Tax Act

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

 