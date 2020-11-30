Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 30

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,698 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,262 51 Assam 2,12,483 980 Bihar 2,34,553 1,253 Chandigarh 17,246 274 Chhattisgarh 2,34,725 2,830 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,330 2 Goa 47,689 686 Gujarat 2,06,714 3,953 Haryana 2,30,713 2,375 Himachal Pradesh 38,977 623 Jharkhand 1,08,786 963 Karnataka 8,82,608 11,750 Kerala 5,93,958 2,196 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,03,231 3,237 Maharashtra 18,14,515 46,986 Manipur 24,749 263 Meghalaya 11,704 111 Mizoram 3,822 5 Nagaland 11,115 64 Delhi 5,61,742 8,998 Puducherry 36,902 609 Punjab 1,50,805 4,765 Rajasthan 2,62,805 2,274 Sikkim 4,967 107 Tamil Nadu 7,79,046 11,694 Telangana 2,69,223 1,455 Tripura 32,674 370 Uttar Pradesh 5,39,899 7,718 Uttarakhand 73,951 1,214 West Bengal 4,77,446 8,322 Odisha 317,789 1,730 Andhra Pradesh 8,67,063 6,981 Jammu and Kashmir 1,09,383 1,680 Ladakh 8,328 116

No. of people discharged: 88,02,267

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.