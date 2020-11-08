Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 84 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 84,62,838 as of November 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,25,923







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4420 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15325 43 Assam 208389 938 Bihar 220099 1129 Chandigarh 14927 230 Chhattisgarh 197991 2412 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3272 2 Goa 44747 633 Gujarat 178633 3751 Haryana 178413 1880 Himachal Pradesh 24239 361 Jharkhand 103899 895 Karnataka 841889 11347 Kerala 473468 1640 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 175603 3004 Maharashtra 1710314 44965 Manipur 19891 191 Meghalaya 9979 91 Mizoram 3032 2 Nagaland 9327 48 Delhi 423831 6833 Puducherry 35675 600 Punjab 136481 4295 Rajasthan 207597 1966 Sikkim 4144 77 Tamil Nadu 739147 11299 Telangana 248891 1372 Tripura 31347 354 Uttar Pradesh 493527 7155 Uttarakhand 64538 1056 West Bengal 397466 7177 Odisha 298768 1393 Andhra Pradesh 838363 6768 Jammu and Kashmir 97805 1523 Ladakh 6718 80

No. of people discharged: 78,19,886

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.