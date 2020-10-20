Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 20

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 20

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2020, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 07:21 ist
People are seen at a market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, October 19, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

75,91,486 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,15,590




StateTotal casesTotal deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,10856
Arunachal Pradesh13,40630
Assam201407875
Bihar205124 1003
Chandigarh13,686208
Chhattisgarh160396 1,478
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1832
Goa40746 549
Gujarat1,60,7223,646
Haryana151234 1,648
Himachal Pradesh19135268
Jharkhand96,352839
Karnataka7,70,60410,542
Kerala3468811,182
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh161203 2,786
Maharashtra16,01,365 42,240
Manipur15,778117
Meghalaya8536 76
Mizoram2,2530
Nagaland7953 28
Delhi3,33,1716,040
Puducherry33247 575
Punjab128103 4,029
Rajasthan1,75,2261,760
Sikkim3,59760
Tamil Nadu6,90,93610,691
Telangana223,0591,275
Tripura29553 331
Uttar Pradesh456865 6,685
Uttarakhand58,360993
West Bengal325028 6,119
Odisha270346 1,152
Andhra Pradesh7,86,0506,453
Jammu and Kashmir88,3691,388
Ladakh5,59866

No. of people discharged: 66,63,608     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

