Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 20

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

75,91,486 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,15,590







State Total cases Total deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,108 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,406 30 Assam 201407 875 Bihar 205124 1003 Chandigarh 13,686 208 Chhattisgarh 160396 1,478 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,183 2 Goa 40746 549 Gujarat 1,60,722 3,646 Haryana 151234 1,648 Himachal Pradesh 19135 268 Jharkhand 96,352 839 Karnataka 7,70,604 10,542 Kerala 346881 1,182 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 161203 2,786 Maharashtra 16,01,365 42,240 Manipur 15,778 117 Meghalaya 8536 76 Mizoram 2,253 0 Nagaland 7953 28 Delhi 3,33,171 6,040 Puducherry 33247 575 Punjab 128103 4,029 Rajasthan 1,75,226 1,760 Sikkim 3,597 60 Tamil Nadu 6,90,936 10,691 Telangana 223,059 1,275 Tripura 29553 331 Uttar Pradesh 456865 6,685 Uttarakhand 58,360 993 West Bengal 325028 6,119 Odisha 270346 1,152 Andhra Pradesh 7,86,050 6,453 Jammu and Kashmir 88,369 1,388 Ladakh 5,598 66

No. of people discharged: 66,63,608

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.