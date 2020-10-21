Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 21

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 07:36 ist
In this picture taken on October 1, 2020, staff members work on the production line of a diaper manufacturing plant in Sinnar, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,628,721 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

116,153




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,12656
Arunachal Pradesh13,64330
Assam202,073884
Bihar205,9451,003
Chandigarh13,753208
Chhattisgarh160,3961,534
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1852
Goa40,746549
Gujarat161,8483,654
Haryana152,1741,660
Himachal Pradesh19,135272
Jharkhand97,414849
Karnataka776,90110,942
Kerala346,8811,206
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh162,1782,811
Maharashtra1,609,51642,453
Manipur16,062121
Meghalaya8,53676
Mizoram2,2800
Nagaland7,95328
Delhi336,7506,081
Puducherry33,247575
Punjab128,1034,029
Rajasthan175,2261,760
Sikkim3,60162
Tamil Nadu694,03010,741
Telangana224,5451,282
Tripura29,688331
Uttar Pradesh456,8656,685
Uttarakhand58,360993
West Bengal329,0576,180
Odisha270,3461,152
Andhra Pradesh789,5536,481
Jammu and Kashmir88,9581,397
Ladakh5,64766

No. of people discharged: 67,33,328     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

