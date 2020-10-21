Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 75 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,628,721 as of October 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

116,153







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,126 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,643 30 Assam 202,073 884 Bihar 205,945 1,003 Chandigarh 13,753 208 Chhattisgarh 160,396 1,534 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,185 2 Goa 40,746 549 Gujarat 161,848 3,654 Haryana 152,174 1,660 Himachal Pradesh 19,135 272 Jharkhand 97,414 849 Karnataka 776,901 10,942 Kerala 346,881 1,206 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 162,178 2,811 Maharashtra 1,609,516 42,453 Manipur 16,062 121 Meghalaya 8,536 76 Mizoram 2,280 0 Nagaland 7,953 28 Delhi 336,750 6,081 Puducherry 33,247 575 Punjab 128,103 4,029 Rajasthan 175,226 1,760 Sikkim 3,601 62 Tamil Nadu 694,030 10,741 Telangana 224,545 1,282 Tripura 29,688 331 Uttar Pradesh 456,865 6,685 Uttarakhand 58,360 993 West Bengal 329,057 6,180 Odisha 270,346 1,152 Andhra Pradesh 789,553 6,481 Jammu and Kashmir 88,958 1,397 Ladakh 5,647 66

No. of people discharged: 67,33,328

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.