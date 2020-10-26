Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 78,91,261; death toll stands at 1,18,771 as of October 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 07:26 ist
A man carrying flowers walks in a crowded market a day before the Hindu festival of Dussehra amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai, India, October 24, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 78,91,261 as of October 26 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,18,771




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,22558
Arunachal Pradesh14,21133
Assam203,967902
Bihar211,4431,042
Chandigarh13,977216
Chhattisgarh174,5911,793
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2253
Goa42,031570
Gujarat166,2543,682
Haryana157,0641,720
Himachal Pradesh20,213290
Jharkhand99,428864
Karnataka8,02,81710,905
Kerala3929301,306
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh166,2982,875
Maharashtra16,45,02043,264
Manipur17,162139
Meghalaya8,88280
Mizoram2,4470
Nagaland8,62630
Delhi352,5206,225
Puducherry34,193586
Punjab130,6404,107
Rajasthan184,4221,826
Sikkim3,81963
Tamil Nadu7,09,00510,924
Telangana231,2521,307
Tripura30,221343
Uttar Pradesh4,70,2706,882
Uttarakhand60,155984
West Bengal345,5746,427
Odisha279,5821,229
Andhra Pradesh8,07,0236,587
Jammu and Kashmir91,8611,438
Ladakh5,91371

No. of people discharged: 70,78,123     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 | KKR vs KXIP: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs KXIP: SWOT Analysis

The Lead: Understanding BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding BS-VI standard

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

 