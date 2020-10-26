Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 78,91,261 as of October 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,225 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14,211 33 Assam 203,967 902 Bihar 211,443 1,042 Chandigarh 13,977 216 Chhattisgarh 174,591 1,793 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,225 3 Goa 42,031 570 Gujarat 166,254 3,682 Haryana 157,064 1,720 Himachal Pradesh 20,213 290 Jharkhand 99,428 864 Karnataka 8,02,817 10,905 Kerala 392930 1,306 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 166,298 2,875 Maharashtra 16,45,020 43,264 Manipur 17,162 139 Meghalaya 8,882 80 Mizoram 2,447 0 Nagaland 8,626 30 Delhi 352,520 6,225 Puducherry 34,193 586 Punjab 130,640 4,107 Rajasthan 184,422 1,826 Sikkim 3,819 63 Tamil Nadu 7,09,005 10,924 Telangana 231,252 1,307 Tripura 30,221 343 Uttar Pradesh 4,70,270 6,882 Uttarakhand 60,155 984 West Bengal 345,574 6,427 Odisha 279,582 1,229 Andhra Pradesh 8,07,023 6,587 Jammu and Kashmir 91,861 1,438 Ladakh 5,913 71

No. of people discharged: 70,78,123

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.