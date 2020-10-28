Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 28

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 79 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 79,81,796 as of October 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,253 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14,391 35 Assam 2,04,789 914 Bihar 2,13,383 1,065 Chandigarh 14,152 223 Chhattisgarh 177,608 1,861 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,228 3 Goa 42,747 585 Gujarat 169,073 3,698 Haryana 160,705 1,750 Himachal Pradesh 20,645 293 Jharkhand 100,204 876 Karnataka 809,638 10,991 Kerala 402,674 1,376 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 168,483 2,898 Maharashtra 16,54,028 43,463 Manipur 17,604 150 Meghalaya 9,136 82 Mizoram 2,527 0 Nagaland 8,726 38 Delhi 359,488 6,312 Puducherry 34,482 588 Punjab 131,737 4,138 Rajasthan 189,844 1,867 Sikkim 3,840 65 Tamil Nadu 714,235 10,983 Telangana 232,671 1,315 Tripura 30,293 344 Uttar Pradesh 474,054 6,940 Uttarakhand 60,957 1,007 West Bengal 357,779 6,604 Odisha 283,942 1,272 Andhra Pradesh 8,11,825 6,625 Jammu and Kashmir 92,677 1,451 Ladakh 5,978 71

No. of people discharged: 72,01,070

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.