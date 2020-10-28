Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 28

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 28

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 28 2020, 07:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 07:35 ist
An officer from the district magistrate office holds a Covid-19 coronavirus-themed mascot in a market area during an awareness campaign against coronavirus and rising air pollution levels in New Delhi on October 26, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 79 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 79,81,796 as of October 28 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

119,941




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,25358
Arunachal Pradesh14,39135
Assam2,04,789914
Bihar2,13,3831,065
Chandigarh14,152223
Chhattisgarh177,6081,861
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2283
Goa42,747585
Gujarat169,0733,698
Haryana160,7051,750
Himachal Pradesh20,645293
Jharkhand100,204876
Karnataka809,63810,991
Kerala402,6741,376
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh168,4832,898
Maharashtra16,54,02843,463
Manipur17,604150
Meghalaya9,13682
Mizoram2,5270
Nagaland8,72638
Delhi359,4886,312
Puducherry34,482588
Punjab131,7374,138
Rajasthan189,8441,867
Sikkim3,84065
Tamil Nadu714,23510,983
Telangana232,6711,315
Tripura30,293344
Uttar Pradesh474,0546,940
Uttarakhand60,9571,007
West Bengal357,7796,604
Odisha283,9421,272
Andhra Pradesh8,11,8256,625
Jammu and Kashmir92,6771,451
Ladakh5,97871

No. of people discharged: 72,01,070     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

