Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 44 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 44,53,884 as of September 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 74,926

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,392 50 Arunachal Pradesh 5,402 9 Assam 130,823 378 Bihar 1,52,192 775 Chandigarh 6,704 78 Chhattisgarh 50,114 407 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,617 2 Goa 22,251 262 Gujarat 1,08,295 3,152 Haryana 83,353 882 Himachal Pradesh 7,909 61 Jharkhand 55,296 508 Karnataka 4,21,730 6,808 Kerala 95,917 384 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 79,192 1,640 Maharashtra 9,67,349 27,787 Manipur 7,362 40 Meghalaya 3,276 19 Mizoram 1,192 0 Nagaland 4,375 10 Delhi 2,01,174 4,638 Puducherry 18,084 347 Punjab 69,684 2,061 Rajasthan 94,854 1,171 Sikkim 1,958 7 Tamil Nadu 4,80,524 8090 Telangana 1,47,642 916 Tripura 16,739 161 Uttar Pradesh 2,85,041 4112 Uttarakhand 26,094 360 West Bengal 1,90,063 3730 Odisha 1,35,130 580 Andhra Pradesh 5,27,512 4,634 Jammu and Kashmir 47,542 832 Ladakh 3,102 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 33,98,844

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.