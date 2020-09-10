Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 10

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 10

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 44,53,884; death toll stands at 74,926 as of September 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 07:09 ist
Commuters board a metro train at Vaishali station following resumption of services on the Blue and Pink Line in a graded manner, after being closed for over five months due to coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 44 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 44,53,884 as of September 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 74,926

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,39250
Arunachal Pradesh5,4029
Assam130,823378
Bihar1,52,192775
Chandigarh6,70478
Chhattisgarh50,114407
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,6172
Goa22,251262
Gujarat1,08,2953,152
Haryana83,353882
Himachal Pradesh7,90961
Jharkhand55,296508
Karnataka4,21,7306,808
Kerala95,917384
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh79,1921,640
Maharashtra9,67,34927,787
Manipur7,36240
Meghalaya3,27619
Mizoram1,1920
Nagaland4,37510
Delhi2,01,1744,638
Puducherry18,084347
Punjab69,6842,061
Rajasthan94,8541,171
Sikkim1,9587
Tamil Nadu4,80,5248090
Telangana1,47,642916
Tripura16,739161
Uttar Pradesh2,85,0414112
Uttarakhand26,094360
West Bengal1,90,0633730
Odisha1,35,130580
Andhra Pradesh5,27,5124,634
Jammu and Kashmir47,542832
Ladakh3,10235

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 33,98,844

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

