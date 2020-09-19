Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 19

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 52 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 52,96,290 as of September 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 85,525







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,604 52 Arunachal Pradesh 6,851 13 Assam 150,349 528 Bihar 165,371 859 Chandigarh 9,506 110 Chhattisgarh 77,775 628 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,831 2 Goa 27,379 335 Gujarat 120,498 3,289 Haryana 106,261 1,092 Himachal Pradesh 11,363 107 Jharkhand 67,100 590 Karnataka 502,982 7,808 Kerala 126,381 501 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 100,458 1,901 Maharashtra 11,67,496 31,791 Manipur 8,607 52 Meghalaya 4,447 34 Mizoram 1,534 0 Nagaland 5,357 15 Delhi 2,38,828 4,907 Puducherry 21,913 437 Punjab 92,833 2,708 Rajasthan 110,283 1,301 Sikkim 2,274 22 Tamil Nadu 5,30,908 8,685 Telangana 167,046 1,016 Tripura 20,972 228 Uttar Pradesh 342,788 4,869 Uttarakhand 38,007 464 West Bengal 218,772 4,242 Odisha 171,341 682 Andhra Pradesh 6,09,558 5,244 Jammu and Kashmir 61,041 966 Ladakh 3,576 47

No. of people discharged: 40,25,079

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.