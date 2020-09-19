Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 19

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,296,290; death toll stands at 85,525 as of September 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2020, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 06:51 ist
A participant in traditional costume wearing a mask featuring "COVID-19 warriors" as he attends a rehearsal for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, September 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 52 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 52,96,290 as of September 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 85,525




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,60452
Arunachal Pradesh6,85113
Assam150,349528
Bihar165,371859
Chandigarh9,506110
Chhattisgarh77,775628
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,8312
Goa27,379335
Gujarat120,4983,289
Haryana106,2611,092
Himachal Pradesh11,363107
Jharkhand67,100590
Karnataka502,9827,808
Kerala126,381501
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh100,4581,901
Maharashtra11,67,49631,791
Manipur8,60752
Meghalaya4,44734
Mizoram1,5340
Nagaland5,35715
Delhi2,38,8284,907
Puducherry21,913437
Punjab92,8332,708
Rajasthan110,2831,301
Sikkim2,27422
Tamil Nadu5,30,9088,685
Telangana167,0461,016
Tripura20,972228
Uttar Pradesh342,7884,869
Uttarakhand38,007464
West Bengal218,7724,242
Odisha171,341682
Andhra Pradesh6,09,5585,244
Jammu and Kashmir61,041966
Ladakh3,57647

  

No. of people discharged: 40,25,079

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

