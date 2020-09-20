Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 20

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 53 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

53,94,039 as of September 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

86,715







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,631 52 Arunachal Pradesh 7,005 13 Assam 1,55,453 548 Bihar 165,371 859 Chandigarh 9,796 116 Chhattisgarh 84,234 664 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,859 2 Goa 28,022 342 Gujarat 1,21,930 3,305 Haryana 1,08,952 1,120 Himachal Pradesh 11,909 111 Jharkhand 68,578 602 Karnataka 5,11,346 7,922 Kerala 1,31,025 519 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,03,065 1,943 Maharashtra 11,88,015 32,216 Manipur 8,607 52 Meghalaya 4,557 36 Mizoram 1,548 0 Nagaland 5,392 15 Delhi 2,42,899 4,945 Puducherry 22,456 462 Punjab 95,529 2,757 Rajasthan 1,13,124 1,322 Sikkim 2,303 24 Tamil Nadu 5,36,477 8,751 Telangana 1,69,169 1,025 Tripura 21,507 235 Uttar Pradesh 3,48,517 4,953 Uttarakhand 40,085 478 West Bengal 2,21,960 4,298 Odisha 1,75,550 691 Andhra Pradesh 6,17,000 5,302 Jammu and Kashmir 62,533 987 Ladakh 3,635 48

No. of people discharged: 42,08,431

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.