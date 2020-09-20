Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 53,94,039; death toll stands at 86,715 as of September 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 07:30 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant laborer for a rapid antigen test at the site of an under construction residential complex amidst a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in New Delhi, India, September 19, 2020. Credit: REUTERS Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 53 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

53,94,039 as of September 20

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

86,715




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,63152
Arunachal Pradesh7,00513
Assam1,55,453548
Bihar165,371859
Chandigarh9,796116
Chhattisgarh84,234664
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,8592
Goa28,022342
Gujarat1,21,9303,305
Haryana1,08,9521,120
Himachal Pradesh11,909111
Jharkhand68,578602
Karnataka5,11,3467,922
Kerala1,31,025519
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,03,0651,943
Maharashtra11,88,01532,216
Manipur8,60752
Meghalaya4,55736
Mizoram1,5480
Nagaland5,39215
Delhi2,42,8994,945
Puducherry22,456462
Punjab95,5292,757
Rajasthan1,13,1241,322
Sikkim2,30324
Tamil Nadu5,36,4778,751
Telangana1,69,1691,025
Tripura21,507235
Uttar Pradesh3,48,5174,953
Uttarakhand40,085478
West Bengal2,21,9604,298
Odisha1,75,550691
Andhra Pradesh6,17,0005,302
Jammu and Kashmir62,533987
Ladakh3,63548

 

No. of people discharged: 42,08,431

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

