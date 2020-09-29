Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 61,30,315; death toll stands at 96,289 as of September 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 07:30 ist
An officer from the District Magistrate Office dressed as Hindu lord of death and justice, Yamraj (C), looks for people not wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in a public place in New Delhi on September 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 61 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

61,30,315 as of September 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

96,289




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,79453
Arunachal Pradesh9,00414
Assam169,985655
Bihar1,80,032892
Chandigarh11,678153
Chhattisgarh104,733848
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0152
Goa32,396407
Gujarat1,34,6233,431
Haryana1,25,4121,331
Himachal Pradesh14,253175
Jharkhand79,909679
Karnataka5,82,4588,641
Kerala1,79,922697
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,24,1662,242
Maharashtra13,51,15335,751
Manipur10,47764
Meghalaya5,30246
Mizoram1,9080
Nagaland5,95717
Delhi2,73,0985,272
Puducherry26,685515
Punjab1,11,3753,284
Rajasthan1,30,9711,456
Sikkim2,87133
Tamil Nadu5,86,3979,383
Telangana187,2111,107
Tripura24,921273
Uttar Pradesh3,90,8755,652
Uttarakhand47,502580
West Bengal2,50,5804,837
Odisha209,374850
Andhra Pradesh6,81,1615,745
Jammu and Kashmir73,0141,146
Ladakh4,10358

No. of people discharged: 50,16,520 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Sikkim
Tripura
Agartala
Arunachal Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Jharkhand
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review: Versatile tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review: Versatile tablet

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

 