Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 61 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

61,30,315 as of September 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

96,289







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,794 53 Arunachal Pradesh 9,004 14 Assam 169,985 655 Bihar 1,80,032 892 Chandigarh 11,678 153 Chhattisgarh 104,733 848 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,015 2 Goa 32,396 407 Gujarat 1,34,623 3,431 Haryana 1,25,412 1,331 Himachal Pradesh 14,253 175 Jharkhand 79,909 679 Karnataka 5,82,458 8,641 Kerala 1,79,922 697 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,24,166 2,242 Maharashtra 13,51,153 35,751 Manipur 10,477 64 Meghalaya 5,302 46 Mizoram 1,908 0 Nagaland 5,957 17 Delhi 2,73,098 5,272 Puducherry 26,685 515 Punjab 1,11,375 3,284 Rajasthan 1,30,971 1,456 Sikkim 2,871 33 Tamil Nadu 5,86,397 9,383 Telangana 187,211 1,107 Tripura 24,921 273 Uttar Pradesh 3,90,875 5,652 Uttarakhand 47,502 580 West Bengal 2,50,580 4,837 Odisha 209,374 850 Andhra Pradesh 6,81,161 5,745 Jammu and Kashmir 73,014 1,146 Ladakh 4,103 58

No. of people discharged: 50,16,520

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.