<p>Mumbai: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> court on Saturday delivered its verdict in the sensational 2021 Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, sentencing her friend Shree Jogdhankar to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/life-imprisonment">life imprisonment</a>, while acquitting another accused Diya Padalkar.</p>.<p>Kukreja (19) was killed on January 1 in 2021 in a building in Khar in the western part of the metropolis, leading to the arrest of Jogdhankar and Padalkar, both of whom were the deceased's friends.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navandar found Jogdhankar guilty of murder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.Karnataka High Court upholds life term for man who murdered 3-year-old to avenge family feud.<p>As per the police, Jogdhankar and Padalkar had assaulted and killed Kukreja after a New Year's Eve party on the terrace of a building and dragged her down the stairs from the fifth floor.</p>.<p>The police had claimed the fight broke out over Jogdhankar's alleged intimacy with Padalkar.</p>.<p>Judge Navandar acquitted Padalkar in the case.</p>