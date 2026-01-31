<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> on Saturday criticised the Congress’ slogan of 'Natun Bor Asom' (new greater Assam), questioning whether it implied an Assamese society that includes illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.</p>.<p>He asked the opposition party to clarify the concept of the slogan, which is being used by state Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaurav-gogoi">Gaurav Gogoi</a> in seeking support ahead of the Assembly elections due within the next couple of months.</p>.<p>"What is this ‘Natun Bor Asom’? What does it mean?" questioned Sarma while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebration here, a religious occasion of the Tai-Ahom community when offerings are made to the gods and ancestors.</p>.Those attacking me on 'Miya' comment should read Supreme Court order, says Himanta.<p>"For us, Bor Asom was established 600 years ago by Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha (the founder of the Ahom dynasty)," Sarma added.</p>.<p>"Perhaps, their concept of Natun Bor Asom means including illegal Bangladeshis in our Assamese society," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>Referring to a graffiti bearing the slogan 'Natun Bor Asom' on the walls of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> office that he noticed while travelling to the event, Sarma said, "It is a dangerous slogan and no one seems to have noticed it."</p>