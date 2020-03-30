Coronavirus news live updates: No plans to extend lockdown, says Cabinet Secretary; Tally in India crosses 1,100

As India enters its sixth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of novel coronavirus cases crossed the 1,000-mark, after more than 100 fresh cases were reported within a span of 24 hours across the country, while the death toll rose to 30. Stay tuned for more updates.
Liquor sales were stopped in Kerala
With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following coronavirus lockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.
Kerala govt also has asked Excise Dept to provide free treatment to and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers. CM had said that the govt is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.
Kushal Pal - a resident of Barola village has waived off the rent of his 50 tenants, requesting them to not leave their residences or go back to their native place amid Coronavirus lockdown. He also provided packets of flour to all his tenants, his driver & security guard.
"Everyone should do this. We should help people in such tough times. I have 50 tenants & the rent would've been around Rs 1.50 Lakh but I waived it off for this month. I have also given 5 kg packets of flour to them, our security guard, my driver, and the domestic help," says Kushal Pal.
85, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi
About 85 people, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi last night. As of now, the hospital has registered a total of 106 people possibly infected with COVID-19: Officials to ANI
No plans to extend lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba
No plans to extend the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, said Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra,as the tally now jumps to 215, according to the state health official.
Maharashtra has the maximum number ofcases in India.12 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra -
Pune (5), Mumbai (3), Nagpur (2), Kolhapur (1), Nashik (1), andthe total number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, reports Maharashtra health department.
Eight new COVID-19 cases in MP; total climbs to 47: Health official
Regional Managers & Depot Managers are directed to comply with following order - They should ensure that the buses should have stickers pasted on the front left wind screen "For Staff of essential services only & on govt today".: Delhi Transport Corporation, Govt of NCT of Delhi. (ANI)
One more positive case in Punjab
Punjab: Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala dist sealed by the local admn as a precautionary measure after a 21-yr-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID19 & his 14-member family tested negative. Residents have been asked to stay at home. (ANI)
8 new Coronavirus positive cases
8 new Coronavirus positive cases- 7 in Indore and 1 in Ujjain; Total number of positive cases in Indore is 32: Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border
Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat
2nd coronavirus death in West Bengal
A 44-year-old woman from West Bengal's Kalimpongdied of Covid-19 infection taking the toll in the state to two. She died at around 2 am on Sunday.
Death toll in India rises to 30.
Punjab reports second COVID-19 death, 62-year-old man dies in Amritsar: CMO
A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College here, died on Sunday evening, said an official, putting the total count of COVID-19 casualty in the state at two.
Centre says need to be 'alert' as cases cross 1,000
A top Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist on Sunday said it was not possible as yet to predict whether the COVID-19 outbreak was at its peak,even as the health ministryadmitted that the pandemic was now in “limited community transmission” stage.
Explained | COVID-19: What is a quarantine? How is it different from isolation?
TheCOVID-19outbreak is having a home run around the world, with over half a million infected and over 30,000 dead (amounting to a roughly 5%mortality rate). Combating this pandemic has been a headache for most world governments, with no vaccine available and panic spreading through streets.
Air India subsidiary employee tests positive for COVID-19
Anemployeeof theAirIndia's ground handlingsubsidiaryhastestedpositivefor novelcoronavirus, sources said on Sunday.
WATCH | US President Donald Trump's press briefing over Coronavirus Task Force
During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines. Have to follow the guidelines,” US President Donald Trumptold reporters, with members of the government’s coronavirustaskforce along with him during a press meet today.
Humanoid robots donated to govt hospital
A pvt software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to govt hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward. 4 of these robots are currently ready for use. Hospital's Dean says "They'll be used if dist admn permits" (ANI)
Big B calls for reinstallation of the year 2020
"'Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew?
This version is with virus !'~ Ef j" tweeted Amitabh Bachchan over the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs over fake news
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs across the state against those spreading fake news about COVID-19on social media. "I've ordered that all such guilty persons should be booked swiftly," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Deccan Herald Editor's Note
In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, we are making a few, temporary changes to your newspaper. They are geared towards focusing purely on the news, analysis and editorial comment at a time when one saga, the threat from Covid-19, overwhelms everything else.
Kurla-Chembur highway: Police check passes and identity cards
Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during coronavirus lockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. (ANI)
Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos reach out to the fishermen community
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos, under Watlab Sector, reached out to the fishermen community, at Wular Lake, to spread awareness about #COVID19. The commandos also distributed ration among the needy there.
Why didn't Police stop the crowd?: Congress MLA
"When I saw the crowd outside my bungalow I called Police asking them to disperse the crowd. I was trying to help needy people, there is nothing wrong in it. Why didn't Police stop the crowd?," saysShailesh Pandey, as an FIR was registered yesterday,for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced the distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
US could see 100,000-200,000 deaths from COVID-19: Top health expert
In a frightening warning, the US will see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the Trump administration's topmost infection disease expert forecast on Sunday as the pandemic infected nearly 125,000 people in the country.
Reserve Bank of India acts fast; steps welcome
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acted with alacrity when it announced a slew of measures on Friday to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy. The government had announced a set of measures the previous day but both addressed different aspects of the challenge.
Karnataka's plans: Mass testing need of hour
The Karnataka government’s decision to step up mass testing for coronavirus infections has come not a moment too soon.
Coronavirus: Bonding in the times of social distancing
A dreaded thought crossed octogenarian Saligram’s mind as he saw the others from his village preparing to walk to their native village in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
It’s forced time-out in the cradle of Indian hockey
Kodagu comes alive in April and May when scores of families vie for the top honours in the famed Hockey Utsava, which goes for weeks.
Food delivery executives at risk of contracting COVI-19
The United Food Delivery Partners’ Union on Sunday said lakhs of workers engaged in-home delivery, which has been included under the essential services, were at the risk of contracting COVID-19 and require safety gear to function.
One more tests positive in West Bengal, total number in the state rises to 21
Punjab reports second COVID-19 death, 62-year-old man dies in Amritsar
IFS officer tests positive for coronavirus
One of the three trainees of Indian Forest Services (IFS), who had tested negative for COVID-19 on 27th March, has tested positive today.
Govt suspends Delhi Additional Chief Secretary (Transport)
Govt suspends Delhi Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance); Issues show cause notices to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Seelampur)
for their "failure" to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown.
Coronavirus: IRCTC serves 11,000 meals to poor, keeps local tastes in mind
From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, railways' catering and tourism arm IRCTC on Sunday provided not just 11,030 meals to the poor and needy but did so keeping in mind their local taste buds.
Migrants protest in Kerala; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleges protest instigated by vested interest group
Hundreds of migrant workers in Kerala staged a protest by blocking the road at Payippad in Alappuzha district on Sunday demanding arrangements for returning to native places.
COVID-19: Recovered patients hail Kerala's healthcare facility
While the daughter of a COVID-infected British couple in Kerala recently alleged of the unhygienic condition of Kerala hospitals, a couple of patients who got recovered from the infection are expressing gratitude for the care they received from Kerala hospitals.
1. Two persons of Indian Army tested positive today.
2. Had history of travel in first /second week.
3. Necessary contact tracing done and identified persons quarantined.
4. Affected two persons are keeping good health and stable
5. Details of persons are as under:-
- Colonel (Dr) in kolkota.
- JCO in Dehradun.
70 cases in Telangana now, up by 3 today
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the total tally to 20
Transportation of all essential, non-essential goods allowed during coronavirus lockdown: MHA
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, during the lockdown period.
TRAI grants six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports due in April
Telecom regulator TRAI has given six weeks additional time to telcos to file monthly and quarterly reports that are otherwise due in April, a senior official said on Sunday.
Anthony Fauci says coronavirus could claim up to 200,000 US lives
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that models predicting a million or more deaths were "almost certainly off the chart."
If we don't follow lockdown, we will fail as a country: Delhi CM Kejriwal
If the lockdown is not followed, the country will fail to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as he assured migrant workers that his government has made food and boarding arrangements for them.
France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals
France staged Sunday its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials brace for even more serious cases in the coming days.
Uttarakhand: A 47 year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 today; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative - ANI
To support the fight against COVID-19 virus, India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm is seeking contribution for PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) on the Paytm app. The company is aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES fund. For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra upto Rs 10.
Madhur Deora, President - Paytm said, “We are honoured to do our duty to aid the government in all the relief measures being taken to fight the Corona pandemic. We hope our users wholeheartedly donate to PM CARES fund and help save lives. We will also contribute up to Rs 10 for every payment transaction using the Paytm app and instruments. This money would be directly sent to the PM-CARES fund. Paytm commits to doing everything in its power to support the efforts of our Government in coming out of this crisis."
COVID-19 status in Maharashtra:
Total cumulative positive patients - 203
Total deaths today: 2
Total cumulative deaths: 8
Total cumulative discharge - 34
Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka; Tally mounts to 83. State govt
Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa, total now five: CM Pramod Sawant
Pet shops shut due to lockdown with live animals inside in Bengaluru
The city-wide lockdown over COVID-19 has also prompted the shut down of Bengaluru’s pet shops, often with a menagerie of animals trapped inside.
DGCA says it's suspending breathalyser tests, done to detect alcohol, for pilots due to COVID-19 pandemic
8 more people test positive for coronavirus in TN; Tally goes to 50: Health Secy
Medical technician, ambulance driver must wear protective equipment when handling COVID-19 identified or suspect patients: Health Ministry
'102 ambulances' should not be used for coronavirus patients, should only be used to transport pregnant women, sick infants: Health Ministry
Health Ministry issues Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for transporting a suspect or confirmed case of COVID-19
SOP meant to guide, be used for training ambulance drivers, technicians in transporting COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry
Kerala COVID-19 update:
Fresh cases today 20
Total infected so far: 202
Under treatment : 181
One dead
20 recovered
1.4 lakh in home observation
593 in hospital observation
6690 samples tested so far
5518 negative
One more COVID-19 patient dies in Buldhana. Total 8 deaths in Maharashtra; India toll rises to 28
Govt issues notification allowing EPFO withdrawal amid coronavirus pandemic
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a notification allowing subscribers to withdrawnon-refundable advance from the Employees Provident Fund in the wake of COVID-19.
Amid coronavirus lockdown, youth kidnapped and married at gunpoint
While the entire country is grappling with coronavirus and Bihar too tested another positive case on Sunday thereby taking the tally to 11, a bizarre incident has taken place in the state amid the lockdown.
Read more
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to contribute Total INR Rupees ONE Crore. Rs 50 lacs each to the Central government and the State government.
KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund & Rs 50 Lakhs towards CM Karnataka Government State Relief Fund.
Mr. Roger Binny President and we the Office Bearers of the KSCAhaveannounced this.
The donation to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the Chief Minister's Fund is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the KSCA is firm to support and assist in this regard.
The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to provide any other necessary support to the state machinery.
Vinay Mruthyunjaya
Treasurer & Official spokesperson. KSCA
12 including doctors asked to remain home quarantined in Mangaluru
As many as 12 persons, including two doctors who treated a COVID-19 infected patient from Kalleri in Belthangady, have been directed to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.
In view of potential health concerns from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, NIMHANS has opened a helpline for people to contact and seek help
SPs, DMs will be held personally responsible for its strict implementation: MHA
Landlords cannot ask for rent for lockdown period from workers living in rented accommodation, cannot ask them to vacate: MHA
Provision must be made for food and shelter for stranded labourers, sufficient funds given to states, UTs for it: Home Ministry
Conducted around 35,000 tests; 113 labs functioning; 47 private labs given permission to test for COVID-19: ICMR
AYUSH ministry has network across country, it can spread awareness through evidence-based research: Health Ministry
By and large effective implementation of lockdown; states, UTs asked to seal border; no human movement on highways: Home Ministry
Coronavirus: Things will get worse before they get better, says Boris Johnson in letters to Britons
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, has written to every UK household to ask people to stay at home and follow the social distancing rules to fight the pandemic, warning them things will get worse before they get better.
Three more test coronavirus positive in Maharashtra, total climbs to 196: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Quarantine those who violate coronavirus norms: Centre to states
Describing the scrambling of thousands of migrant workers as a "violation", the Centre on Sunday issued fresh directions to states to keep people, who violated COVID-19 lockdown norms by travelling, in a government quarantine facility for at least 14 days, while ensuring that there is "no movement of people across cities or on highways".
Maharashtra has discharged 34 people till date: 14 in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, 1 each in Nagpur and Aurangabad and 3 in Yavatmal
Four more people test positive for coronavirus in Noida, total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 31 now: officials
Maharashtra CM urges migrants to stay wherever they are; says would provide food, shelter
Concerned over large-scale migration of people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked people to stay wherever they are.
Violators of lockdown to be sent to 14 days' quarantine: Govt.
Iran's coronavirus cases tally rises to 38,309; Death toll rises to 2,640
Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
The Philippine health ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus cases, marking the country's largest daily increase in infections, and three additional deaths.
That raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,418, while the death toll has reached 71. Seven more patients have recovered.
Stand together and overcome these challenging times: Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri
Indian captain SunilChhetrion Sunday featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can toovercome"thesechallengingtimes".
SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19
SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus.
"One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020," a spokesperson of the airline told PTI.
Center directs States to ensure no movement of people across cities. All arrangements be made for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. Action should be taken against those asking students/labourers to vacate
We will win this war against coronavirus: Key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat
Citing shlokas and speaking to doctors and patients, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis in the country via his monthly radio address,Mann ki Baat, on Sunday.
Davangere records second COVID-19 positive case
A 20-year-old man hastested positive for COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased to two in Davangere District. He is the brother of a 37-year-old woman from Chitradurga who tested positive recently.
Five more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir, toll rises to 38
Five more patients tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 in the Valley on Sunday morning, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 38.
“5 more positives cases confirmed in Kashmir -2 from Srinagar, 2 Budgam, 1 Baramulla @ diprjk (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, tweeted.
40-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra toll rises to seven
40-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Mumbai; Maharashtra toll rises to seven.
So far, the six earlier deaths, four male and two female, were in the 61-85 year age bracket.In Mumbai and Maharashtra, the total cumulative figure of people testing COVID-19 positive is 193 as on Sunday.
PM Narendra Modi seeks nation's forgiveness for tough decisions, says India will surely defeat coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, but said "we have to win ... and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace ofcoronavirusthat has claimed 25 lives in India so far.
In his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address to the nation, Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill in the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24.
National Conference on Sunday said that Party President and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah had released an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crore to Srinagar-based hospitals. The amount will be equally distributed among three hospitals
Maharashtra reports 7th COVID-19 death, India's toll surges to 27
Karnataka: An all-party meeting being held on coronavirus lockdown at Vidhana Soudha
Do not give an opportunity to law enforcement authorities to send you back home, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao
In a message to the people in Bengaluru, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday said:
Today, we are going into the sixth day of lockdown and things are stabilising. I request you to stay at home and stay healthy. Please do not venture out unnecessarily even for morning walks as has been stipulated by health experts. Please do not compromise on lockdown anywhere. This is in your interest and the interest of your loved ones. Remain at home. Do not give an opportunity to law enforcement authorities to send you back home. You don’t have to shop till you drop. The government has kept all supply lines open. Vegetable, fruits, grocery, everything is available. Please do not panic, everything is in order.
CBSE has decided to contribute Rs 21,00,000 from employees who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries. Accordingly, Group 'A' employees have donated two-day salary and Group 'B' and 'C' employees one day salary to PM CARES fund
Maharashtra's number of COVID-19 positive cases surges to 193
Total COVID-19 positive patients as on Sunday -- 193
Saturday's total --181
New overnight positive cases -- Pune (5), Mumbai (4) and Jalgaon, Sangli and Nagpur 1 each.
The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battle and tough decisions were necessary, says PM Modi
The fight against coronavirus is unprecedented, therefore we had to take unprecedented decisions, said PM Modi.
PM Modi also urgedIndians to show courage and resolve, follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more.
This is what PM Modi had to say about the battle against coronavirus:
Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it.
The fight against coronavirus is a life and death battleand tough decisions were necessary.
Disease must be dealt with at the very beginning and all of India is doing that.
People not following quarantine measures world over are now repenting, says PM, urges people to be mindful
We should take inspiration from all front-line soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, especially nurses, doctors, paramedics
We have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance, says PM and urges people not to victimise those in quarantine.
Social distancing doesn't mean stopping of social interaction, says PM, urges Indians to reconnect with friends
Today when I witness the sacrifice, perseverance & dedication on part of doctors, I am reminded of the touching words of #AcharyaCharak while referring to doctors. And it is so visible in Doctor’s lives today: PM Modi
We are able to fight a battle on such a massive scale, only on account of the zeal and grit of frontline warriors like you, saidModi.
E-commerce companies continuing delivering groceries. Just think, as you watch TV during lockdown, using phone, internet even while being home-bound, someone is working hard to ensure that these services continue uninterrupted: PM Modi
You might have noticed that govt has kept banking services open. And those working in the banking sector are there at your service – with full commitment and dedication – leading us in this fight: PM Modi
It’s a coincidence that the world is celebrating 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. This goes back 200 years ago, i.e. 1820, the year that is associated with the birth of Florence Nightingale: PM Modi
Dedicated to the spirit of service of every nurse in the world, this year has come as a challenging examination for the entire Nursing community...I believe all of you will not only clear the exam successfully, you will also save many lives, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
Maintain social distance, not emotional or human distance from those in home quarantine. Social distancing does not mean ending social interaction, says PM Modi
Coronavirus is posing a challenge to knowledge, science, rich-poor, strong-weak alike. It is not confined to any nation's borders, nor does it makes the distinction of region or season: PM Modi
I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this #lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus: PM Modi
The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe, says PM Modi
I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle: PM Modi
Listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on COVID-19
Migrant workers returning to Bihar to be quarantined for 14 days at state borders: Sanjay Kumar Jha
Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday said that the migrant workers who were returning to the state from neighbouring stateswill be kept in quarantine in relief centres at state borders, where they will be provided food and other essential amenities. They will be kept here for 14 days.
Five more COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 39
Five patients in Pune who have tested negative twice will be discharged today
Man suffering from COVID-19 dies at Srinagar hospital; death toll in J&K rises to 2
All BJP MPs to release one crore rupees each from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to Central Relief Fund
275 Indian nationals evacuated form Iran reach Army wellness facility Jodhpur this morning; preliminary screening of evacuees was conducted at the Airport on arrival by Medical teams from Civil Administration and Army
A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus in UP's Meerut
Gujarat reports its 5th coronavirus death, India toll rises to 25
Gujaraton Sunday reportedits 5th coronavirus death. The 47-year-old patient passed awaytoday morning at acivil hospital in Ahmedabad.
This is the third death in Ahmedabad. The state has atotal of55 positive cases.
'Send us back home': Stranded migrant workers in Delhi
"Send us back home" – exasperated migrant workers holed up in dingy rooms in south Delhi's Khirki village, which is just a stone throw away from a complex that houses the capital's three busy malls, say. The migrant workers have beenbattlingthrough the unclean narrow bylanes, limited food supply and policemen who do not allow them to step out even to buy essential items.
Same is the chorus from Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, where around 50 construction workers from West Bengal's North Dinajpur who have come to the capital for work a fortnight ago besides others, and north Delhi's Bawana where a large number of migrant workers and vulnerable sections find a roof over their heads, as they battle hunger and anxiety about future following the 21-day national lock-down due to COVID-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'MannKiBaat' at 11 am today. The episode will be focused on COVID-19.
COVID-19 exposes our public health system
An 8 pm address by the Prime Minister on March 24 announcing an unprecedented 21-day lockdown starting midnight, people ignoring the government directives and violating quarantine, thousands of migrant workers streaming out of cities — walking along the highway to their homes hundreds of kilometres away; these are just some visuals that point to the huge public health crisis that we find ourselves in.
As on Saturday, there were more than 6.14 lakh COVID-19 patients across the world. India, with 918 COVID-19 patients officially, ranked 40th in the list of countries of viral outbreak.
The country, however, faces the challenge of dealing with an exponential increase in the number of cases if COVID-19 moves to the community transmission stage of the outbreak.
Centre admits to sporadic COVID-19 cases with no travel history
The government on Saturday admitted to “sporadic instances” of COVID-19 among patients with severe acute respiratory infections with no travel or contact history even as the number of confirmed cases rose sharply to 918 on Saturday, an increase of 149 in a single day.
However, top health ministry officials ruled out the existence of any evidence to conclude community transmission of COVID-19, which could lead to an exponential rise in the number of patients.
Agriculture, farming & allied activities exempted from coronavirus lockdown in India.
US gives $2.9 million financial help to India
US is providing $2.9 million to help the Indian government prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance, and support technical experts for response & preparedness: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US to give financial assistance to 64 countries
United States has announced financial assistance of $274 millionto 64 countries including 2.9 million US Dollars to India to help fight the COVID-19. The emergency health & humanitarian funding is for 64 of the most at-risk countries: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Punjab reports one more coronavirus case
Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar26: Chief Medical Officer Ambala
6 more test positive in Andhra
Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. The total rises to 19. State govt
3 more cases in Andaman & Nicobar
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases in UT rise to 9: Official
Coronavirus cases in national capital rise to 49, second death reported: Delhi Health Department
COVID-19 lockdown: Distressed family threatens to commit suicide, Chandigarh cops rush to help
The Chandigarh Police on Saturday extended help to a family which ran out of food due lockdown in the city and threatened to commit suicide, an official statement said.
Delhi govt has issued:
* 26,447 e-passes to essential service providers
* 1364 e-passes and 561 normal passes to vehicles carrying essential goods
* Rejected 46,299 applications for e-passes
* 47,914 applications are pending approval
* New Delhi district has highest number of who received these passes, followed by South Delhi
* has supplied ration across 1000 ration shops in Delhi
* 71 lakh people will receive 7.5 kgs free ration
* Food arrangements in 568 schools and 238 night-shelters
says CM Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19: GoAir offers to fly migrant workers to home states during lockdown
No-frills carrier GoAir on Saturday evinced interest in flying thousands of stranded migrant workers in various states to the airports closer to their homes amid the lockdown across the country and said it has approached the government on this issue.
COVID-19: 2, including BSF officer, test positive, tally rises to 35 in Madhya Pradesh
A Border Security Force (BSF) officer in Gwalior and a man in Ujjain tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh to 35, health officials said.
Coronavirus: Maharashtra govt sets up bank account to receive donations
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed people to donate money to the Chief Minister's relief fund to help the government tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rrussia to close borders from March 30
UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000: official
Mental Health during COVID-19: Cricketers feel India's family structure helps in coping
The fear of the unknown, instilled in one and all due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, has exposed the mankind to its sternest test of the century.
Singapore reports 70 new coronavirus cases, taking tally to 802
Tally in Karnataka now 76. 41 in Bengaluru, second highest in Chikkaballapur eight, Dakshina Kannada district and Uttara Kannada district have seven each
Coronavirus: MHA tells states to set up relief camps along highways for migrant workers
As the exodus of migrant workers from metros and towns continued, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday asked states to set up relief camps along highways to provide food and shelter to those returning to their villages besides allowing the administration draw money from State Disaster Response Fund for such relief measures during the lockdown due to COVID-19.
21-year-old man who had returned from UK tests positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, number of cases in state now seven
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa convenes all-party meet on COVID-19
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss measures that need to be taken in coming days to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.
Tata Sons announces additional Rs 1000 Crores support towards COVID-19 and related activities
Telangana records first COVID-19 death. Victim was a 74 year old, found to be infected after death
Confirmed infections in the Netherlands rise by 1,159 to 9,762, 93 fresh deaths
PM announces new fund for people to donate towards fight against coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.
COVID-19: 'Quarantined' man runs nude in Tamil Nadu, fatally bites elderly woman
A young man under home quarantine for coronavirus after return from Sri Lanka suddenly ran out of his house nude and fatally bit an 80-year-old woman in his neighbourhood in a village near here, police said on Saturday.
85-year-old doctor who died in Mumbai on Friday confirmed as coronavirus patient; death toll in Maharashtra now six
COVID-19 patients may still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear: Study
Researchers claim that half of the patients they treated for mild COVID-19 infection still had the novel coronavirus for up to eight days after symptoms disappeared, a finding that explains why controlling the spread of the disease has been difficult.
As the exodus of migrant workers from metros and towns continued, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked states to set up relief camps along highways to provide food and shelter to those returning to their villages besides allowing them to use State Disaster Response Fund for such relief measures during the lockdown due to COVID-19.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is committed to support migrant workers during the lock-down as directed by Prime Minister, as he reviewed the preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Swiss government reports 13,213 positive cases, 235 deaths
All BJP MPs to release Rs 1 crore from MPLAD funds for coronavirus relief: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday announced that all party MPs will release Rs one crore from their annual development fund to the central relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic.
Food being served to needy at nearly 800 centres set up by Delhi govt: CM Arvind Kejriwal
With seven more persons testing positive, number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra goes up to 167
Japan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases at Chiba centre for disabled -NHK
Japanese authorities have confirmed 57 new cases of the coronavirus at a centre for the disabled in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
More than 600,000 coronavirus cases recorded globally