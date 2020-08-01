Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 17 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

16,93,274 as of August 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

36,513

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 471 5 Arunachal Pradesh 1484 3 Assam 38,407 94 Bihar 50,978 298 Chandigarh 1051 15 Chhattisgarh 9086 53 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 700 1 Daman and Diu 282 1 Goa 5,913 45 Gujarat 61,438 2,441 Haryana 34,965 421 Himachal Pradesh 2,564 14 Jharkhand 10,488 104 Karnataka 1,24,115 2,314 Kerala 23,613 73 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 31,806 867 Maharashtra 4,22,118 14,994 Manipur 2,621 5 Meghalaya 803 5 Mizoram 408 0 Nagaland 1566 5 Delhi 1,35,598 3,963 Puducherry 3467 49 Punjab 16,119 386 Rajasthan 42,083 680 Sikkim 639 1 Tamil Nadu 2,45,859 3,935 Telangana 62,703 519 Tripura 4724 21 Uttar Pradesh 85261 1630 Uttarakhand 7183 80 West Bengal 70188 1581 Odisha 31,877 177 Andhra Pradesh 1,40,933 1349 Jammu and Kashmir 20,359 377 Ladakh 1404 7

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.