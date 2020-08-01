Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 16,93,274; death toll stands at 36,513 as of August 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2020, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 07:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 17 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

16,93,274 as of August 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

36,513

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4715
Arunachal Pradesh14843
Assam38,40794
Bihar50,978298
Chandigarh105115
Chhattisgarh908653
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7001
Daman and Diu2821
Goa5,91345
Gujarat61,4382,441
Haryana34,965421
Himachal Pradesh2,56414
Jharkhand10,488104
Karnataka1,24,1152,314
Kerala23,61373
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh31,806867
Maharashtra4,22,11814,994
Manipur2,6215
Meghalaya8035
Mizoram4080
Nagaland15665
Delhi1,35,5983,963
Puducherry346749
Punjab16,119386
Rajasthan42,083680
Sikkim6391
Tamil Nadu2,45,8593,935
Telangana62,703519
Tripura472421
Uttar Pradesh852611630
Uttarakhand718380
West Bengal701881581
Odisha31,877177
Andhra Pradesh1,40,9331349
Jammu and Kashmir20,359377
Ladakh14047

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Agartala
Sikkim
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Odisha
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Over 41,500 trees to go for road projects in Bengaluru

Over 41,500 trees to go for road projects in Bengaluru

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

Lobbying intensifies among Biden's VP candidates

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

Pilgrims stone Satan in last major rite of hajj

 