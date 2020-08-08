Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 20 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 20,23,253 as of August 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

41,592

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,119 16 Arunachal Pradesh 1,855 3 Assam 50,445 121 Bihar 68,148 388 Chandigarh 1,327 20 Chhattisgarh 10,932 77 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 820 1 Daman and Diu 546 1 Goa 7,614 66 Gujarat 67,811 2584 Haryana 39,303 458 Himachal Pradesh 3,061 14 Jharkhand 15,048 136 Karnataka 1,58,254 2,897 Kerala 30,449 97 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 36,564 946 Maharashtra 4,79,779 16,792 Manipur 3,217 8 Meghalaya 983 5 Mizoram 537 0 Nagaland 2,580 6 Delhi 1,41,531 4,059 Puducherry 4,621 70 Punjab 20,891 517 Rajasthan 48,384 753 Sikkim 829 1 Tamil Nadu 2,79,144 4,571 Telangana 73,050 589 Tripura 5,743 31 Uttar Pradesh 1,08,974 1,918 Uttarakhand 8,552 98 West Bengal 86,754 1,902 Odisha 42,550 247 Andhra Pradesh 1,96,789 1753 Jammu and Kashmir 23,454 436 Ladakh 1595 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.