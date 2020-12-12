Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,26,691 as of December 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 142,618







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4791 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,461 55 Assam 214,432 1000 Bihar 2,42,151 1312 Chandigarh 18,502 299 Chhattisgarh 254,129 3,068 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3354 2 Goa 49,235 708 Gujarat 225,304 4,148 Haryana 250,394 2,699 Himachal Pradesh 48,355 784 Jharkhand 111003 993 Karnataka 899,011 11,928 Kerala 658,683 2562 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,21,115 3382 Maharashtra 18,72,440 48059 Manipur 26,859 320 Meghalaya 12586 123 Mizoram 4008 7 Nagaland 11,634 71 Delhi 603,535 9934 Puducherry 37,406 619 Punjab 159,099 5036 Rajasthan 288,692 2514 Sikkim 5,264 118 Tamil Nadu 7,96,475 11870 Telangana 276516 1485 Tripura 32997 374 Uttar Pradesh 5,62,722 8,025 Uttarakhand 81,211 1341 West Bengal 516,505 8,966 Odisha 3,23,029 1798 Andhra Pradesh 8,74,515 7049 Jammu and Kashmir 115,207 1786 Ladakh 9071 122

No. of people discharged:

92,53,306

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.