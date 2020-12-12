Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 98,26,691; death toll stands at 142,618 as of December 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 07:49 ist
People wearing protective masks exit a railway station amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 97 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 98,26,691 as of December 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 142,618




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands479161
Arunachal Pradesh16,46155
Assam214,4321000
Bihar2,42,1511312
Chandigarh18,502299
Chhattisgarh254,1293,068
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33542
Goa49,235708
Gujarat225,3044,148
Haryana250,3942,699
Himachal Pradesh48,355784
Jharkhand111003993
Karnataka899,01111,928
Kerala658,6832562
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,21,1153382
Maharashtra18,72,44048059
Manipur26,859320
Meghalaya12586123
Mizoram40087
Nagaland11,63471
Delhi603,5359934
Puducherry37,406619
Punjab159,0995036
Rajasthan288,6922514
Sikkim5,264118
Tamil Nadu7,96,47511870
Telangana2765161485
Tripura32997374
Uttar Pradesh5,62,7228,025
Uttarakhand81,2111341
West Bengal516,5058,966
Odisha3,23,0291798
Andhra Pradesh8,74,5157049
Jammu and Kashmir115,2071786
Ladakh9071122

 

No. of people discharged:

92,53,306     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

