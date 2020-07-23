Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 12 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 12,22,911 as of July 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 29,865

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 212 0 Arunachal Pradesh 858 3 Assam 25,382 58 Bihar 30066 217 Chandigarh 751 13 Chhattisgarh 5,729 29 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 500 1 Daman and Diu 202 1 Goa 4,027 26 Gujarat 51485 2,196 Haryana 28186 364 Himachal Pradesh 1,665 11 Jharkhand 6159 56 Karnataka 75,833 1,519 Kerala 15,032 45 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 24095 756 Maharashtra 3,27,064 12,556 Manipur 2,060 0 Meghalaya 514 4 Mizoram 317 0 Nagaland 1,030 0 Delhi 1,26,323 3,719 Puducherry 2300 31 Punjab 10,889 269 Rajasthan 31,599 581 Sikkim 330 0 Tamil Nadu 1,86,492 3144 Telangana 49259 438 Tripura 3,331 8 Uttar Pradesh 55596 1263 Uttarakhand 5300 57 West Bengal 49,321 1,1221 Odisha 19,835 108 Andhra Pradesh 64713 823 Jammu and Kashmir 15258 263 Ladakh 1,198 2

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 7,53,030

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.