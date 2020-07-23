Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 23

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 23

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 12,22,911; death toll stands at 29,865 as of July 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2020, 07:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 07:10 ist
A ticket conductor looks for passengers at Majestic bus stand as commercial activities resume after one week of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 12 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 12,22,911 as of July 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 29,865

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands2120
Arunachal Pradesh8583
Assam25,38258
Bihar30066217
Chandigarh75113
Chhattisgarh5,72929
Dadar and Nagar Haveli5001
Daman and Diu2021
Goa4,02726
Gujarat514852,196
Haryana28186364
Himachal Pradesh1,66511
Jharkhand615956
Karnataka75,8331,519
Kerala15,03245
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh24095756
Maharashtra3,27,06412,556
Manipur2,0600
Meghalaya5144
Mizoram3170
Nagaland1,0300
Delhi1,26,3233,719
Puducherry230031
Punjab10,889269
Rajasthan31,599581
Sikkim3300
Tamil Nadu1,86,4923144
Telangana49259438
Tripura3,3318
Uttar Pradesh555961263
Uttarakhand530057
West Bengal49,3211,1221
Odisha19,835108
Andhra Pradesh64713823
Jammu and Kashmir15258263
Ladakh1,1982

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 7,53,030

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

