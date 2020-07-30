Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 15,73,201; death toll stands at 34,885 as of July 30

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 30 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 07:17 ist
A security personnel (C) checks the body temperature of a woman (C-L) as she enters a market among a crowd of people as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Chennai on July 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 15 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 15,73,201 as of July 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 34,885

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3901
Arunachal Pradesh13303
Assam34,94788
Bihar43,843269
Chandigarh93414
Chhattisgarh8,25746
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7001
Daman and Diu2821
Goa5,48939
Gujarat59,1262,396
Haryana33,631413
Himachal Pradesh2,36414
Jharkhand9,07890
Karnataka1,12,5042,155
Kerala21,79967
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh29,217830
Maharashtra4,00,65114,463
Manipur2,4580
Meghalaya7795
Mizoram3840
Nagaland1,4605
Delhi1,33,3103,907
Puducherry3,01147
Punjab14,946361
Rajasthan39,780654
Sikkim5791
Tamil Nadu2,34,1143,741
Telangana57,142480
Tripura426921
Uttar Pradesh73,9511,497
Uttarakhand6,86670
West Bengal65,2581,490
Odisha29,175154
Andhra Pradesh1,20,3901,213
Jammu and Kashmir19,419348
Ladakh1,3276

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

