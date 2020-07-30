Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 30

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 15 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 15,73,201 as of July 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 34,885

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 390 1 Arunachal Pradesh 1330 3 Assam 34,947 88 Bihar 43,843 269 Chandigarh 934 14 Chhattisgarh 8,257 46 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 700 1 Daman and Diu 282 1 Goa 5,489 39 Gujarat 59,126 2,396 Haryana 33,631 413 Himachal Pradesh 2,364 14 Jharkhand 9,078 90 Karnataka 1,12,504 2,155 Kerala 21,799 67 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 29,217 830 Maharashtra 4,00,651 14,463 Manipur 2,458 0 Meghalaya 779 5 Mizoram 384 0 Nagaland 1,460 5 Delhi 1,33,310 3,907 Puducherry 3,011 47 Punjab 14,946 361 Rajasthan 39,780 654 Sikkim 579 1 Tamil Nadu 2,34,114 3,741 Telangana 57,142 480 Tripura 4269 21 Uttar Pradesh 73,951 1,497 Uttarakhand 6,866 70 West Bengal 65,258 1,490 Odisha 29,175 154 Andhra Pradesh 1,20,390 1,213 Jammu and Kashmir 19,419 348 Ladakh 1,327 6

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 9,17,568

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.