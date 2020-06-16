COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 3,43,131; Death toll stands at 9,912 as of June 16

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 16 2020, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 07:06 ist
Workers wearing protective face masks sit inside a shop selling iron pipes at a wholesale iron market, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, June 15, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.4 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):  3,43,131 as of June 16.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,912

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands410
Arunachal Pradesh910
Assam4,1588
Bihar6,66238
Chandigarh3576
Chhattisgarh1,7159
Dadar and Nagar Haveli290
Daman and Diu360
Goa5920
Gujarat24,1041,506
Haryana7,772100
Himachal Pradesh5487
Jharkhand1,7619
Karnataka7,21388
Kerala2,54320
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh10,935465
Maharashtra 1,10,7444,128
Manipur4920
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1170
Nagaland1770
Delhi42,8291,400
Puducherry2024
Punjab3,26771
Rajasthan12,981301
Sikkim680
Tamil Nadu4,6504479
Telangana4,974185
Tripura1,0791
Uttar Pradesh14,091417
Uttarakhand1,83624
West Bengal11,494485
Odisha4,05511
Andhra Pradesh6,45686
Jammu and Kashmir5,22362
Ladakh5551
Cases being reassigned to states7436 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,69,798

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

