Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 16

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.4 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,43,131 as of June 16.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,912

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 0 Arunachal Pradesh 91 0 Assam 4,158 8 Bihar 6,662 38 Chandigarh 357 6 Chhattisgarh 1,715 9 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 29 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 592 0 Gujarat 24,104 1,506 Haryana 7,772 100 Himachal Pradesh 548 7 Jharkhand 1,761 9 Karnataka 7,213 88 Kerala 2,543 20 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 10,935 465 Maharashtra 1,10,744 4,128 Manipur 492 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 117 0 Nagaland 177 0 Delhi 42,829 1,400 Puducherry 202 4 Punjab 3,267 71 Rajasthan 12,981 301 Sikkim 68 0 Tamil Nadu 4,6504 479 Telangana 4,974 185 Tripura 1,079 1 Uttar Pradesh 14,091 417 Uttarakhand 1,836 24 West Bengal 11,494 485 Odisha 4,055 11 Andhra Pradesh 6,456 86 Jammu and Kashmir 5,223 62 Ladakh 555 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7436

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,69,798

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.