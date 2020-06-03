COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,05,359, death toll stands at 6,211 as of June 3

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 03 2020, 06:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 06:50 ist
Commuters wait for buses to return home, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,05,359 as of June 3.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,211

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh270
Assam13904
Bihar394523
Chandigarh3014
Chhattisgarh4981
Dadra and Nagar Haveli30
Daman and Diu00
Goa790
Gujarat17,6321092
Haryana235621
Himachal Pradesh3456
Jharkhand7125
Karnataka340852
Kerala141211
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh8283358
Maharashtra 72,3002,465
Manipur890
Meghalaya271
Mizoram10
Nagaland430
Delhi22132556
Puducherry801
Punjab2342456
Rajasthan9373203
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu24,586197
Telangana289192
Tripura4230
Uttar Pradesh8191217
Uttarakhand10437
West Bengal6168335
Odisha2,2457
Andhra Pradesh3,79164
Jammu and Kashmir271833
Ladakh770
Cases being reassigned to states6414 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 95,526

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

