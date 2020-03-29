COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on March 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 981, death toll stands at 25 as of March 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2020, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 08:52 ist
Volunteers distribute food among poor people during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Patiala

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country, affecting more than 900 people.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

More than three billion people around the world were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

While the impact of the novel coronavirus has been the most in China and Italy, India also is within its grasp. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus reached other cities/regions including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir among others.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).

The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 981 as of March 28.

Total deaths in India: 25

Telangana: 1

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 6

Punjab: 1

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 5

West Bengal: 1

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Kerala: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases: (State-wise details are updated as we receive information)

Kerala: 176 (including 8 foreigners)
Punjab: 39
Delhi: 49 (including 1 foreigner)
Jammu and Kashmir: 33
Ladakh: 13
Rajasthan: 56 (including 2 foreigners)
Uttar Pradesh: 61 (including 1 foreigner)
Maharashtra: 177 (including 3 foreigners)
Karnataka: 76
Tamil Nadu: 42 (including 6 foreigners)
Telangana: 65 (including 11 foreigners)
Haryana: 21 (including 14 foreigners)
Andhra Pradesh: 19
Himachal Pradesh: 4
Gujarat: 53 (including 1 foreigner)
Uttarakhand: 5 (including 1 foreigner)
Odisha: 3
West Bengal: 18
Chandigarh: 8
Chhattisgarh: 6
Madhya Pradesh: 30
Bihar: 9
Puducherry: 1
Manipur: 1
Mizoram: 1
Goa: 6
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 9

No. of people discharged: 75

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
Kerala
Delhi
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
West Bengal
Bihar
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

What floats your boat?

What floats your boat?

 