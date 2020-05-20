COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,06,035; death toll stands at 3,298 as of May 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 20 2020
  • updated: May 20 2020, 07:37 ist

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,06,035 as of May 19.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,298

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam1542
Bihar14959
Chandigarh1993
Chhattisgarh930
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa410
Gujarat12,141719
Haryana96414
Himachal Pradesh903
Jharkhand2283
Karnataka1,39541
Kerala6424
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh5236252
Maharashtra 37,1361325
Manipur70
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi10554168
Puducherry181
Punjab200235
Rajasthan5845143
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu12,44884
Telangana1,59234
Tripura1670
Uttar Pradesh4,926135
Uttarakhand1111
West Bengal2,961250
Odisha8764
Andhra Pradesh2,48952
Jammu and Kashmir1,31715
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states814 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 39,174

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

