Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 22

DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2020, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 06:53 ist
The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.17 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,17,481 as of May 22.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,536

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam1704
Bihar1,87210
Chandigarh2163
Chhattisgarh1280
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa500
Gujarat12,910773
Haryana99314
Himachal Pradesh1103
Jharkhand3033
Karnataka1,60541
Kerala6904
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh5981270
Maharashtra 41, 6421454
Manipur250
Meghalaya141
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi11,659194
Puducherry180
Punjab200538
Rajasthan6227150
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu13,96794
Telangana1,66140
Tripura1730
Uttar Pradesh5175135
Uttarakhand1461
West Bengal3103253
Odisha11037
Andhra Pradesh2,60253
Jammu and Kashmir1,44918
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states1403 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

