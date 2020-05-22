Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 22

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.17 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,17,481 as of May 22.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,536

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 170 4 Bihar 1,872 10 Chandigarh 216 3 Chhattisgarh 128 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 50 0 Gujarat 12,910 773 Haryana 993 14 Himachal Pradesh 110 3 Jharkhand 303 3 Karnataka 1,605 41 Kerala 690 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 5981 270 Maharashtra 41, 642 1454 Manipur 25 0 Meghalaya 14 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 11,659 194 Puducherry 18 0 Punjab 2005 38 Rajasthan 6227 150 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 13,967 94 Telangana 1,661 40 Tripura 173 0 Uttar Pradesh 5175 135 Uttarakhand 146 1 West Bengal 3103 253 Odisha 1103 7 Andhra Pradesh 2,602 53 Jammu and Kashmir 1,449 18 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 1403

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.